After a twelve-year hiatus during which he sharpened his expertise in management and technology financing, Pierre-Olivier Bernard is making a "grand return home." Having served as General Manager of SIB from 2012 to 2014, he is now returning to support the CEO in an expanded, cross-functional role.

With his experience at the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), where he led a provincial financing team and spearheaded major digital transformation projects, Mr. Bernard will be responsible for overseeing all of the company's operations. From real estate management to human resources, marketing, and accounting, he will bring a rigor and vision that are crucial to structuring the next phase of SIB's expansion.

"Having Pierre-Olivier back as our right-hand man in operations is an undeniable asset for our organization. His career at BDC has given him unique expertise in process optimization and growth strategies, skills that will enable us to consolidate our position as an industry leader," said François Bélanger, President of Société immobilière Bélanger.

Sébastien Dion: Five years of excellence and sustained growth

At the same time, management would like to acknowledge the sustained commitment of Sébastien Dion , who is celebrating his fifth anniversary with the team. Since joining the company in 2021, Sébastien has established himself as a pillar of the organization, playing a key role in the expansion and consolidation of the company's real estate portfolio.

Now Vice President of Development and Acquisitions, Sébastien stands out for his sharp analytical mind and his ability to build lasting relationships with colleagues and partners in the industry. Over the past five years, he has not only successfully overseen the prospecting and negotiation processes, but has also ensured the smooth integration of new assets, rigorously monitoring their financial performance and energy optimization.

"For five years, Sébastien has embodied the passion for real estate and strategic vision that are so important to SIB. His contribution goes beyond simply acquiring buildings; he ensures that each project meets and exceeds industry best practices. Celebrating his five years with us is a way of highlighting the consistent quality of his work and his key role in our current success," added Mr. Bélanger.

These two announcements confirm Société immobilière Bélanger's commitment to relying on a stable, experienced, and dedicated management team to drive its growth plan, while maintaining the standards of quality and accessibility for which it is renowned.

About Société immobilière Bélanger

Founded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger manages a large portfolio of rental properties in Quebec City and Lévis, with recognized expertise in the acquisition, management, and enhancement of multi-residential buildings. It stands out for its commitment to sustainable, affordable, and accessible housing, offering entry-level and mid-range housing suitable for the entire population. Its responsible approach to real estate development makes it a leader in the rental sector in Quebec.

Pierre-Olivier Bernard, [email protected]