QUEBEC CITY, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Nearly a year after launching the largest energy modernization project in its history in April 2025, Société immobilière Bélanger announces the 100% completion of its $5 million program.

This initiative aimed to improve the energy performance of 49 residential buildings in Quebec City and Lévis, directly impacting the daily lives of residents in over 1,340 apartments.

In 2025, Société immobilière Bélanger is investing over $5M to improve the energy performance of 49 buildings and 1,300 rental units. Supported by CMHC programs, this marks a major step toward greener, more sustainable, and more comfortable housing. Speed Speed Aerial view of the 135 Grande Allee Ouest, owned by Société immobilière Bélanger. (CNW Group/Société immobilière Bélanger) Aerial view of the SKALA townhouses, owned by Société immobilière Bélanger. (CNW Group/Société immobilière Bélanger)

With the entire $5M envelope now invested, the results are tangible: all 49 buildings have been transformed, firmly positioning the company as a committed player in the rental sector's energy transition.

A modernized rental portfolio, a better-protected environment

This vast project was based on technical recommendations aimed at reducing CO₂ emissions and the energy consumption of the buildings involved by 40%.

At the end of this project, the Société immobilière Bélanger teams have:

installed over 500 high-efficiency heat pumps;

modernized 13 central heating and hot water systems;

reduced the water flow of over 2,500 plumbing fixtures;

replaced lighting in over 1,300 units with LED devices;

improved the weatherproofing and insulation of nearly 500 units.

These decarbonization efforts are part of a global ESG vision.

In addition to these modernization works, the company is already associated with multiple green initiatives by collaborating with local partners:

Tree planting with Arbre-Évolution to offset our ecological footprint.

Installation of urban beehives housing 60,000 bees in partnership with Miel & Co.

Addition of dedicated Communauto parking spaces and electric vehicle charging stations to encourage sustainable mobility.

These interventions were carried out in buildings mostly built over 50 years ago, located mainly in Quebec City and Lévis, notably on Norvège, Langevin, Petitclerc, Neilson, Costebelle, Épinettes, and Hypolite-Bernier streets.

The work officially concluded at the end of February with the finalization of two buildings on Saint-Jean Street in Quebec City.

Tangible gains for tenants: Building true living environments

The objective of this project was as social as it was environmental: to concretely improve the quality of life of the tenants.

The findings are already promising: reduced electrical consumption, increased comfort in summer and winter, and better air circulation.

For Société immobilière Bélanger, the goal is not to offer simple buildings, but to build inclusive and accessible living environments.

A complex project conducted without relocation

One of the major challenges of the project was its implementation in occupied environments.

Thanks to rigorous planning and close coordination with building managers, all work was carried out without requiring the temporary relocation of tenants, thus minimizing disruptions.

"Although this project was ambitious, the mobilization of our teams, the collaboration of our tenants, and the support of our invaluable collaborators allow us as of today to offer 1,340 greener and more energy-efficient apartments. It is encouraging for the future!" emphasizes Sébastien Dion, Vice President, Development and Acquisitions at Société immobilière Bélanger.

"We are not a foreign investment fund; we are local owner-managers, deeply involved in our community. Continuing the decarbonization of our real estate portfolio means investing directly in the future of our city and in the well-being of our tenants," adds François Bélanger, President and Founder.

Operational success, environmental ambition

Meeting the deadlines on this final site allows the company to consider pursuing its ambition to improve the energy performance of its entire real estate portfolio, which now includes over 3,860 apartments spread across 69 buildings.

About Société immobilière Bélanger

Founded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger manages a large portfolio of rental housing in Quebec City and Lévis, with recognized expertise in the acquisition, management, and enhancement of multi-residential buildings.

It distinguishes itself by its commitment to sustainable, affordable, and accessible housing, offering entry-level and mid-range housing adapted to the entire population.

Its responsible approach to real estate development makes it a leader in the rental sector in Quebec.

SOURCE Société immobilière Bélanger

Partnership, acquisition, and sales opportunities: Sébastien Dion, Vice President, Development and Acquisitions, [email protected], 418-809-3453, Leasing opportunities: www.sibelanger.com