The company consolidates its holistic approach to workplace health and renews its strategic partnerships with Quebec flagships such as Latulippe, Strøm Spa Nordique and Nautilus Plus.

QUEBEC CITY, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - While workplace well-being remains a crucial societal issue, Société immobilière Bélanger (SIB) proves once again that its vision of real estate puts people first. The manager of more than 3,860 apartments announced today the renewal of its employee benefits program and the extension of its long-standing partnerships with local businesses, reaffirming its commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for its teams.

The "living environments" philosophy applied internally

Our open workspace environment, reflecting our collaborative culture. (CNW Group/Société immobilière Bélanger)

Recognized for transforming simple buildings into true living environments for its tenants, SIB ensures that this same rigor is applied to its own workspace. The team thrives daily in a hybrid ecosystem featuring adaptable ergonomic workstations, open collaborative spaces that foster synergy, and enclosed areas for focused work. Access to the latest technological equipment is paired with warm daily touches, including a bottomless coffee bar and healthy snacks, maintaining a welcoming and supportive atmosphere.

Flexibility and quality: the partnership with Latulippe

To properly support its employees, both in their duties and their leisure time, SIB has renewed its valuable agreement with the Quebec institution Latulippe. On one hand, the employer provides advantageous allowances to its maintenance and janitorial teams to purchase specialized and safe work gear (boots, gloves, adapted clothing). On the other hand, this agreement offers great flexibility by granting all employees corporate discounts for their personal purchases. Thus, the company actively encourages its team to enjoy the outdoors and properly equip themselves for their family or individual activities.

Promoting everyday physical health

Recognizing that an active lifestyle is a fundamental pillar of energy and prevention, SIB makes physical health a priority. The renewal of agreement with Nautilus Plus guarantees all staff members easy access and preferred rates at top-tier sports facilities. The company aims to remove barriers to exercise and encourage its employees to stay active, knowing that good physical health is the first line of defense against everyday challenges.

The crucial importance of psychological health and disconnecting

Beyond physical fitness, the fast pace of the real estate market requires moments of respite. That is why SIB was determined to renew its partnership with Strøm Spa Nordique. This component of the program specifically aims to support the team's mental health. By offering privileged access to relaxation spaces, the company reiterates the importance of self-care, completely disconnecting, and taking the necessary time to relax and recharge.

"Taking care of our tenants and maintaining our record 99% occupancy rate is only possible if our team is happy, balanced, and valued. By renewing these targeted partnerships with local industry leaders, we are addressing all spheres of well-being: comfort at work, physical health, and psychological vitality," explains François Bélanger, President and Founder of SIB.

This announcement is in line with the ongoing social initiatives of Société immobilière Bélanger, which recently stood out for its compelling data on female leadership and its initiatives for dignity in the workplace.

ABOUT SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE BÉLANGER Founded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger manages a large portfolio of rental housing in Quebec City and Lévis. It stands out for its local owner-manager approach, prioritizing sustainable housing, accessibility, and exemplary community involvement.

SOURCE Société immobilière Bélanger

Heidy Bérubé, [email protected]