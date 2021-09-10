Social Work and Social Service Work Regulator Re-elects Council President Mukesh Kowlessar, RSSW

Kowlessar has over 30 years of leadership experience in the municipal and provincial sectors in social services. He was formerly an adjudicator with the Landlord and Tenant Board and a Registrar at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice; he is also currently a consultant in strategic planning. Kowlessar is a strong proponent of ensuring a diversity, equity and inclusion lens in the business of governance and in society in general.

"Council's strategic work will continue to support the operations of the OCSWSSW to ensure members commitment to professional and ethical practice," adds Kowlessar. "Social workers and social service workers play an integral role in so many communities – the public deserves the protection provided by OCSWSSW oversight."

The OCSWSSW currently regulates over 25,000 social workers and social service workers across Ontario. Council is a 21-member governing body and board of directors that manages and administers OCSWSSW affairs. Council oversees the policy direction of the OCSWSSW as it fulfills its mandate to protect the public interest.

"I am pleased to continue working with Mukesh and Council as we operationalize the OCSWSSW's strategic priorities in the current planning period," said OCSWSSW Registrar and CEO Lise Betteridge, MSW, RSW. "Everything the OCSWSSW does comes down to public protection: All Ontarians benefit when they receive care and services from regulated professionals. Professional self-regulation not only protects the public from unqualified, incompetent and unfit practitioners, but also demonstrates members' commitment to professional and ethical practice."

The following Council members were also elected by Council to the Executive Committee: Lisa Seburn, RSW, Vice-President; John Fleming, Public Member, Vice-President; Sanjay Govindaraj, RSW, Executive Member; Shelley Hale, RSSW, Executive Member; and Pamela Murphy, Public Member, Executive Member.

The Executive Committee is a statutory committee of Council. It provides leadership to Council and facilitates its efficient and effective functioning.

To learn more about the Council, including member biographies, please visit the OCSWSSW Council Members webpage.

About the OCSWSSW

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers, which is accountable to the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, is the regulatory body for social workers and social service workers in Ontario. Its mandate is to serve and protect the public from unqualified, incompetent, and unfit practitioners.

