Safeguarding Your Well-Being: Ontario's Social Work and Social Service Work Regulator in Action

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - As the largest group of regulated mental health professionals in Ontario, social workers and social service workers are essential to the well-being of individuals and communities across the province.

Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers' 2024-2029 Strategic Priorities (CNW Group/Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Services Workers)

With over 29,000 registrants, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) plays a vital role in upholding professional and ethical care to Ontarians. "Our registrants - social workers and social service workers - are at the forefront of helping Ontarians develop and maintain good mental health," said Denitha Breau, RN, MSN, MBA, OCSWSSW Registrar & CEO. "As we introduce our new five-year strategic direction, we are strengthening our commitment to protecting the public."

"Throughout this process, we recognized the importance of clearly expressing our commitments to First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples, as well as our dedication to equity, diversity and inclusion and ultimately our overarching responsibility to the public," said Sanjay Govindaraj, RSW, recently elected as Council Chair of the College's Council – its board of directors – on September 23, 2024. "A key outcome of the strategic planning process led to the development of two commitment documents, along with detailed action plans related to equity, diversity and inclusion and First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples." These commitment documents are a starting point in our ongoing journey of meaningful and lasting change.

Equity is At the Foundation Of All We Do

"We recognize the essential role that social workers and social service workers play in providing care to vulnerable populations who are navigating difficult circumstances, including children and youth," said Breau. "We know that First Nations, Inuit and Métis youth, and Black youth, are disproportionately represented in Ontario's child welfare system. We also know that the social work and social service work professions have played a shameful role in perpetuating this harm. That's why we are deeply committed to advancing truth, reconciliation, decolonization and equity. All Ontarians, especially those who are most vulnerable, deserve to work with practitioners who are professional and accountable to the OCSWSSW. That's why we are here."

Your Mental Health Matters: Make Sure You Are Working with a Regulated Professional

As part of its public protection mandate, the OCSWSSW maintains an Online Register, which provides key information on all social workers and social service workers. The register lists all registrants, if they are allowed to practise, their employment information and if they have any history of discipline with the OCSWSSW.

Ontarians working with, or who plan to work with, a social worker or social service worker should always check the Online Register to make sure the person is registered with the OCSWSSW. By working with a registered practitioner, Ontarians are supported in their journeys to improve and sustain their mental well-being by professional, ethical and qualified social workers and social service workers.

About the OCSWSSW

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers, which is accountable to the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, is the regulatory body for social workers and social service workers in Ontario. Its mandate is to serve and protect the public from unqualified, incompetent and unfit practitioners. The OCSWSSW currently regulates over 29,000 social workers and social service workers across Ontario.

SOURCE Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Services Workers

Media Contact: Sarah Choudhury, Director of Communications, [email protected], 416-728-4324