Winter Wellbeing: Social Workers and Social Service Workers Helping Ontarians with Mental Health

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Winter can take a toll on mental health for many Ontarians. With shorter days and colder weather, it's harder to stay active and connect with others. And for some, this season can bring its own set of challenges navigating tricky family dynamics during the many celebrations happening this time of year.

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) currently regulates over 30,000 social workers and social service workers, the largest group of regulated mental health professionals in the province. Social workers and social service workers are here to help Ontarians support their mental health this winter, and in the months ahead, with professional care.

Mental health concerns on the rise across Canada

The Canadian Mental Health Association and the Mental Health Commission of Canada have reported alarming surges of mental health concerns in Canadians over the past several years.

The mental health of Canadians is three times worse than before the pandemic. This number is significantly higher for Indigenous Peoples.

One in five Canadians face mental health struggles in any given year.

By age 40, half of Canadians will have had a mental health concern — nearly two times as many as those with heart disease or type 2 diabetes.

Ontarians report a higher level of poor or fair mental health and mood and anxiety disorders than the Canadian average.

Closing the mental health support gap

The Canadian Mental Health Association notes that since the beginning of the pandemic, the demand for mental health support has increased significantly.

Nearly 50% increase for adults

Over 100% increase for children and youth

In Ontario, social workers and social service workers are meeting this growing demand.

There has been a 33% increase in the number of social workers and social service workers registered with the OCSWSSW since the end of 2020.

You'll find social workers and social service workers helping Ontarians in hospitals, schools, community services, employee assistance programs and in private practice. If you're needing support, talk to your health care practitioner about finding the best option for you.

Get peace of mind: choose a regulated mental health practitioner

Planning to see a mental health practitioner? Or maybe you're already working with one? Be sure to check the Online Register to confirm they're registered with the OCSWSSW. The Online Register lists all social workers and social service workers, their registration status, employment information and discipline history, if any, as well as other relevant information. Checking the Online Register lets you know that your practitioner is accountable to the OCSWSSW and is held to ethical and professional standards.

All Ontarians deserve support on their journey to better mental wellbeing. Social workers and social service workers are here to help people navigate their mental health challenges.

About the OCSWSSW

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers, which is accountable to the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, is the regulatory body for social workers and social service workers in Ontario. Although the OCSWSSW has the word 'College' in its name, it is not a school. The OCSWSSW's role is to make sure that the public is supported by professional, ethical, qualified and accountable practitioners. Only people registered with the OCSWSSW can call themselves a "social worker" or "social service worker." The OCSWSSW currently regulates over 30,000 social workers and social service workers across Ontario.

