MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montréal and charitable organization Le Mûrier have officially opened Maison des Papillons, a 23-unit building in Montréal, at a cost of $5.6 million.

Government of Québec logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)) City of Montréal logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

This project, located in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough, is home to low-income individuals living with a mental health disorder. Support services, such as psychosocial and community follow-up, are also provided for residents. Construction of this project began in April 2022. This project was made possible thanks to $2.5 million in financial support from the federal government under the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) also contributed $1.5 million, and an additional $846,053 was granted by the City of Montréal.

In addition to these amounts, the Government of Quebec is contributing approximately $150,000 for soil rehabilitation.

Residents could also be eligible for a rent supplement from the Government of Quebec, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. Funding for the rent supplement program is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

Funding for services comes from an annual recurring contribution of $44,000 from Quebec's health and social services network, among other sources.

Quotes

The Government of Canada continues to work with partners, such as the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal, to create more affordable housing that meets local priorities, including right here in my own riding of Papineau, where the need is great. Our contribution to the Maison des Papillons project will enable more Montrealers, particularly those in vulnerable situations, to find affordable and safe housing. – The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Member of Parliament for Papineau

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Quebec's financial contribution to this project is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with particular needs." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"We need to build more units, more quickly. The federal government is determined to work with all its partners, such as the Government of Quebec and the City of Montréal, to address this challenge. Today's partnership will help ensure that a greater number of Montréalers have a safe and affordable place to call home."

– The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"Providing a stable and safe place to call home is a fundamental pillar for the well-being of people with mental health disorders. I am so pleased to see this project completed; it will address a real need in the Montréal community. Those living with mental health disorders will have access to a range of services adapted to their reality, including permanent social housing and psychosocial and community support. I would like to thank Le Mûrier and the Société d'habitation du Québec for this wonderful initiative." – Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"It's a real pleasure to inaugurate this new home for 23 young adults living with mental health issues, and to introduce it to the entire Montreal community. Less than two years after the building permit was issued, a new affordable living environment took shape. We must continue our joint efforts to build more social and adapted housing throughout the city. Montréal remains committed to finding solutions and doing everything in its power to create the winning conditions for the construction of social and affordable housing in the city. I would especially like to thank the Mûrier organization, which is carrying out this project that will make all the difference in the lives of these young adults." – Valérie Plante, Mayor, City of Montréal

"Our administration is taking important steps to meet the needs of Montrealers, but the collaboration of all levels of government, partners and community organizations is essential. The Rapid Housing Initiative is a concrete example of collaboration that has enabled hundreds of people to find a roof over their heads, in addition to benefiting from services that are adapted to their situation in different settings in order to respond to issues throughout the city." – Benoit Dorais, Vice-Chair of the City of Montréal Executive Committee, responsible for housing, real estate strategy, property assessment and legal affairs

"It's a joy to see this project come to fruition after ten years of hard work and effort by so many people involved. Our strength lies in our community, which rallies to offer a better quality of life to people who are very much affected by financial vulnerability. We hope that this living environment will offer them the dignity they deserve and the means to move forward in their recovery. For them, social housing is part of the solution. "

– Alex Chayer, General Manager, Le Mûrier

About

Le Mûrier is a charitable organization founded in 1985 that works with people living with persistent mental health disorders, such as schizophrenia.

It works to improve the quality of life of those it serves by developing services within the community that promote their health and physical and psychological well-being. It operates mainly on the eastern side of the Island of Montréal.

Le Mûrier's objectives are to combat the poverty its clients experience, break their isolation and support their recovery.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Source: Marikym Gaudreault, Press Secretary to the Executive Committee, Office of the Mayor and the Executive Committee, 438-925-0884; Information: Media Relations, City of Montréal, [email protected]