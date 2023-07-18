Twenty-five musicians receive funding, mentorship, and career development

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the SOCAN Foundation, part of the SOCAN Group of companies, has announced the participants for the fifth edition of the TD Incubator for Creative Entrepreneurship. The incubator program provides emerging music creators with seed funding, mentorship, and the opportunity to participate in a progressive webinar series that will hone their entrepreneurial skills while providing them with the tools and resources needed to turn their talent into a sustainable career. The incubator is made possible through the generous support of TD Ready Commitment.

"With support from TD, the Incubator was designed to identify, celebrate, and support the next generation of music creators that have demonstrated extraordinary potential. We are so proud of four talented cohorts that have graduated from this program, and this year is no exception," said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of SOCAN Foundation.

For the second consecutive year, spots in the prestigious program were extended to the five most recent winners of SOCAN Foundation's Young Canadian Songwriters Awards, allowing them to build career momentum.

After reviewing hundreds of submissions, the Foundation was pleased to announce that the following music creators have been accepted into the 2023 edition of the program:

Alex Métivier ( Quebec )

) Anna Melva ( Alberta )

( ) Audâze ( Quebec )

) AVIV ( Ontario )

) Avril Jensen ( Quebec )

( ) Bobo Laurent ( Quebec )

( ) Christine Lee (BC)

(BC) Clara Dahlie ( Quebec )

( ) Clarissa Diokno ( Ontario )

( ) Danie ( Ontario )

) Dilettante ( Ontario )

) Hansom Ēli ( Quebec )

) Laura Lucas ( Manitoba )

( ) Lev Snowe ( Manitoba )

( ) magenta ( Ontario )

) Moira & Claire ( Nova Scotia )

) NIA NADURATA ( Ontario )

( ) Omega Mighty ( Ontario )

( ) qwinn ( New Brunswick )

) Sahati ( Ontario )

) Sheperd ( Ontario )

) Stromer Hills ( Alberta )

) Summer Bennett ( Newfoundland and Labrador )

( and ) Velours Velours ( Quebec )

) Yohvn Black ( Nova Scotia )

Each participant in the program will receive:

A cash grant of up to $3,000, intended to defray start-up costs (such as those spent on marketing, business development, branding, etc.);

Mentorship by an industry professional; and

Access to exclusive webinars led by industry professionals and experts, to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit of the participants.

For more information about the SOCAN Foundation and the TD Incubator for Creative Entrepreneurship, visit www.socanfoundation.ca.

About SOCAN Foundation:

SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to fostering musical creativity and promoting a better understanding of the role of music creators in today's society. The Foundation is an independent organization guided by its board of directors. This organization is a part of the SOCAN Group of organizations and is guided by a board of directors, consisting of songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

