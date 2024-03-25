Sobeys workers in Sydney, N.S. move to conciliation as talks stall

SYDNEY, NS, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 1971 members at Sobeys in Sydney, Nova Scotia, have filed for conciliation after a week of negotiations left the parties miles apart.

"Sobeys definitely knows Unifor is after significant and meaningful gains for grocery workers like we have already achieved for thousands of our members working in supermarkets in Canada," said Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Unifor has established a pattern in the grocery sector and we intend to see members in Sydney, Cape Breton reach that same standard as they deserve nothing less."

Exterior Sobeys building in Sydney N.S. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Bargaining with Sobeys comes on the heels of parent company, Empire, reporting more than $23 billion in sales and $1.8 billion in profits before taxes over the last nine months.

"These massive and ever-increasing profits are coming from the pockets of grocery store workers who deserve a fair wage for their essential role in the company's successful operations," said Murray.

Unifor represents 119 members who work at the Sobeys store in Sydney.

