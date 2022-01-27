Sobeys warehouse workers negotiate massive wage increases and wage parity

"Unifor achieved significant pay hikes over the life of this agreement, including substantial raises that workers will see immediately," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "Contract negotiations at Sobeys, and the Loblaw warehouse agreement obtained late last year, not only improve compensation and conditions for our Unifor members but also help to raise the standard for other essential workers across the warehouse sector."

The new collective agreement, which expires February 28, 2026, covers more than 500 Unifor Local 1090 members at the Sobeys Distribution Centre in Whitby, Ontario. The contract was ratified January 27, 2022 with 84% of voting members in favour.

Highlights of the four-year agreement:

Full-time pay: Employees with 8,000+ hours of service receive immediate increase of $2.74 (11.3%) with 19.5 % total wage growth over the term of the agreement;

Part-time pay: Wages to increase $7.00 - $14.00 per hour over the term of the agreement;

Wage parity for part-time workers: Employees with less than 2,000 hours will see immediate $7.00 per hour increase and will now earn the same hourly rate as full-time counterparts;

Immediate start rate increases: $3.10 per hour for full-time and $7.00 per hour for part-time;

Signing bonuses: $1,000 to $2,000 for members with 2,000+ hours of service;

RRSP matching: Company RRSP contribution to double from 2.5% to 5% over life of agreement;

Vacation: Creation of a sixth week of vacation at 26-years seniority

Improved Health & Safety;

Enhanced bereavement leave;

No concessions.

"As the voice of the workers, the bargaining committee brought the key issues identified by the membership to the table," said Pat Twohey, Unifor Local 1090 Bargaining Chair. "Through collective bargaining, we were able to deliver a strong contract that includes a considerable pay boost for existing workers as well as future hires while also levelling the playing field for our part-time members."

As the leading union for warehouse workers, Unifor's Warehouse Workers Unite campaign advocates to improve pay, working conditions and standards across the industry.

