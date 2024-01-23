C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Manulife becomes first Group Benefits Provider in Canada to offer Aeroplan Points to members to encourage and reward activities that support better health and wellness.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife, one of Canada's leading insurance providers, and Aeroplan, Canada's premier travel loyalty program, are excited to announce a new, multi-year loyalty partnership. Through this first-of-its-kind agreement in Canada, the millions of Canadians who are eligible Manulife Group Benefits members will have the ability to earn Aeroplan points by engaging in behaviours and activities that encourage health and wellbeing.

This spring, Manulife will launch a modernized and upgraded benefits platform to offer members a digital-first user experience that integrates health, wellness and benefits into one place. With the addition of Aeroplan in early summer 2024, eligible Group Benefits members will be able to earn points for health and benefits-related activities, all while managing their overall wellbeing – from prevention to getting care – through an integrated and personalized experience. By engaging in health and wellness challenges, members will have the opportunity to earn points for completing healthy initiatives, like exercise minutes, mindfulness practices, and more. In addition, points will be rewarded for completion of educational courses and helpful benefits tips and tricks, like downloading the digital benefit card.

"I am thrilled to announce Aeroplan as our loyalty partner for Manulife Group Benefits members. This announcement is a huge milestone for us on our mission to drive long-term, healthy outcomes for Canadians and help our members get more health from their benefits," says Ashesh Desai, head of Manulife Group Benefits. "By partnering with Canada's premier travel loyalty program and adding Aeroplan points to our digital health technology experience, we're empowering and incentivizing members to take a proactive approach to their health and wellbeing, helping them live better, healthier lives."

Eligible members will be able to link their Aeroplan account with their Manulife group benefits digital account to start earning points for completing health programs and initiatives within the Manulife digital experience. Details around all points, eligible activities, and the number of reward points for each, will be provided in the coming months.

"We're so proud to join together with another Canadian global champion and welcome Manulife as the latest Aeroplan strategic partner. Through this innovative offering, we're combining forces to reward millions of their group benefits members," says Mark Nasr, President of Aeroplan and Executive Vice President Marketing and Digital of Air Canada. "Aeroplan is committed to Manulife and their mission—Decisions made Easier. Lives made better—and we're excited to reward Canadians for healthy living."

Partnering with Aeroplan is the latest example of how Manulife Group Benefits is expanding its impact beyond claims and rapidly progressing on its journey to become a true health partner to Canadians and Canadian employers. In addition to today's announcement, last year Manulife Group Benefits announced Cleveland Clinic Canada as their medical director, and unveiled a partnership with Canadian tech scale up League to help power the new Group Benefits digital experience that is launching this spring.

