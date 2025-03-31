Three times weekly, summer service from Montreal to Edinburgh

Additional three flights for a total of 24 weekly flights from Canada to Paris

Additional three flights for a total of 20 weekly flights from Canada to Athens

Up to three daily flights from Canada to Rome

MONTREAL, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced it is adding a new route and boosting frequencies to popular Europe destinations for the upcoming summer travel season. New summer services from Montreal to Edinburgh will complement the carrier's existing summer services from Toronto to the Scottish capital city. The carrier is also adding close to 1300 weekly seats to Paris and Athens, and is also extending its peak Toronto to Rome schedule until October.

Air Canada announced it is adding a new route and boosting frequencies to popular Europe destinations for the upcoming summer travel season. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Air Canada is excited to add the only non-stop flights between Montreal and Edinburgh! Our new flights will link Scotland to Canada's second largest metropolitan area, bringing additional travel choices to the legendary land of castles, lochs and more through our extensive network at our Montreal hub," said Mark Galardo, Air Canada's Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, & President, Cargo. "We are also adding flights to Paris, Athens and Rome from our Toronto global hub this summer to meet expected demand. At Air Canada, we are proud to support tourism as well as connect people visiting friends and family. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our flights."

Air Canada's new Montreal-Edinburgh schedule

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of operation AC936 Montreal (YUL) Edinburgh (EDI) 21:50 09:20 (+1 day) Mon, Thur, Sat Operates June 26-Sept 6, 2025 AC937 Edinburgh (EDI) Montreal (YUL) 11:10 13:30 Tue, Fri, Sun Operates June 27-Sept 7, 2025

Flights from Montreal to Edinburgh will be operated with a Boeing 737MAX, offering a choice of Premium Economy or Economy cabins.

New additional flights to Europe

Canada to Paris

Three new flights added from Toronto on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday Up to 10 weekly flights from Toronto , 14 weekly flights from Montreal

Canada to Athens

Two new flights added from Toronto on Tuesday and Friday

on Tuesday and Friday Additional frequencies extended until October

Up to 10 weekly flights from Toronto , 10 weekly flights from Montreal

Canada to Rome

Up to 4 additional weekly frequencies extended until October

Up to 12 weekly flights from Toronto , 9 weekly flights from Montreal

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]