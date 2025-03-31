Smoked Meat meets Haggis - Air Canada to Launch New Flights from Montreal to Edinburgh; Adds Capacity to Paris, Rome, Athens Français
News provided byAir Canada
Mar 31, 2025, 08:00 ET
- Three times weekly, summer service from Montreal to Edinburgh
- Additional three flights for a total of 24 weekly flights from Canada to Paris
- Additional three flights for a total of 20 weekly flights from Canada to Athens
- Up to three daily flights from Canada to Rome
MONTREAL, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced it is adding a new route and boosting frequencies to popular Europe destinations for the upcoming summer travel season. New summer services from Montreal to Edinburgh will complement the carrier's existing summer services from Toronto to the Scottish capital city. The carrier is also adding close to 1300 weekly seats to Paris and Athens, and is also extending its peak Toronto to Rome schedule until October.
"Air Canada is excited to add the only non-stop flights between Montreal and Edinburgh! Our new flights will link Scotland to Canada's second largest metropolitan area, bringing additional travel choices to the legendary land of castles, lochs and more through our extensive network at our Montreal hub," said Mark Galardo, Air Canada's Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, & President, Cargo. "We are also adding flights to Paris, Athens and Rome from our Toronto global hub this summer to meet expected demand. At Air Canada, we are proud to support tourism as well as connect people visiting friends and family. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our flights."
Air Canada's new Montreal-Edinburgh schedule
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Days of operation
|
AC936
|
Montreal (YUL)
|
Edinburgh (EDI)
|
21:50
|
09:20 (+1 day)
|
Mon, Thur, Sat
Operates June 26-Sept 6, 2025
|
AC937
|
Edinburgh (EDI)
|
Montreal (YUL)
|
11:10
|
13:30
|
Tue, Fri, Sun
Operates June 27-Sept 7, 2025
Flights from Montreal to Edinburgh will be operated with a Boeing 737MAX, offering a choice of Premium Economy or Economy cabins.
New additional flights to Europe
Canada to Paris
- Three new flights added from Toronto on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
- Up to 10 weekly flights from Toronto, 14 weekly flights from Montreal
Canada to Athens
- Two new flights added from Toronto on Tuesday and Friday
- Additional frequencies extended until October
- Up to 10 weekly flights from Toronto, 10 weekly flights from Montreal
Canada to Rome
- Up to 4 additional weekly frequencies extended until October
- Up to 12 weekly flights from Toronto, 9 weekly flights from Montreal
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.
Internet: aircanada.com/media
Read Our Annual Report Here
Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com
Media Resources:
Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles
SOURCE Air Canada
Contacts: [email protected]
Share this article