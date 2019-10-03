Smiling from coast to coast: Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign raises a record $9.8M across Canada for over 550 charities, hospitals and community groups

Guests from coast to coast helped beat last year's record of $7.8M





TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons 2019 Smile Cookie campaign raised a record $9.8M in just one week for 550 charities, hospitals and community groups across Canada. This amazing accomplishment is because of the passion and dedication that Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members and our guests show year after year, for a good cause and fantastic charity partners who help spread the word in their communities.

For one week – from September 16-22 – Tim Hortons guests shared smiles across the country and raised millions of dollars through the tasty act of buying chocolate chunk cookies decorated with blue eyes and an iconic pink smile for $1, plus applicable taxes.

"We were blown away by the success of this year's Smile Cookie campaign.. We are tremendously proud of how our restaurant owners, their team members and guests come together to raise a record $9.8M to support some of the most impactful local causes and charities across Canada."

- Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons

Top Towns

Guests from across Canada came together to raise a record amount of money for Smile Cookie this year. Here are the top five communities from coast to coast.

Dunnville, ON's new nickname should the Smile Cookie Capital of Canada raising $42,864 – this is a single store record for Smile Cookie sales and an impressive feat for a town of under 6,000 people! These funds will support the Dunnville Hospital Foundation.

new nickname should raising – this is a single store record for Smile Cookie sales and an impressive feat for a town of under 6,000 people! These funds will support the Dunnville Hospital Foundation. Lac-Mégantic, QC – also a town just shy of 6,000 people – raised $26,703 for Maison Cinquième Saison

for Maison Cinquième Saison Binbrook, ON raised $26,122 for Glanbrook Community Services

raised for Glanbrook Community Services Woodstock, ON raised $21,013 for two charities: Sakura House Hospice and United Way Oxford

raised for two charities: Sakura House Hospice and United Way Oxford Supporting the High Level Play Association, High Level, AB rounds out the top five raising $17,993 from Smile Cookie sales

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts

In 2019, the Smile Cookie campaign broke the record of $7.8M raised in 2018 by $2M for a new record of $9.8M

raised in 2018 by for a new record of The first Smile Cookie was sold in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children's Hospital in Ontario

In 2019, Tim Hortons Restaurant owners supported an additional 50 charities than they did in 2018 for a total of 550 local charities, hospitals and community programs

