Smardt Launches ECO AeroMod™: High-Efficiency Modular Air-Cooled Chiller Platform Built for Scalable Performance and Flexibility

"AeroMod gives owners and operators the flexibility to scale cooling capacity without compromising on space or efficiency," said Changiz Tolouee, Executive Vice President of Technology & Product Development at Smardt. "AeroMod addresses the evolving demands of building systems, where performance, footprint, reliability, and redundancy must work hand in hand. With this platform, we're applying proven chiller expertise to a broader set of applications and customers."

Smardt ECO AeroMod – Key Features at a Glance

Modular design: 30 and 40-ton modules; connect up to 10 units for a total of 400 tons

Refrigerant: R-454B (low GWP)

Compressors: Dual variable-speed scroll compressors per unit

Fans: EC fans with advanced airflow control

Coils: All-aluminum microchannel condenser coils

Redundancy & turndown: Up to 20 compressors across 10 modules; turndown to <2%

Designed for Scalable Performance

AeroMod's edge-to-edge modular design enables the connection of up to 10 units with no clearance required between modules, thanks to internal piping headers. This compact footprint and modularity allow for seamless expansion and simplified phasing of building cooling capacity.

Each AeroMod unit delivers superior part-load efficiency and built-in redundancy. A single module can unload down to 15% capacity with precision chilled water temperature control. A full 10-module configuration supports dynamic turndown to below 2% of total load, ensuring optimized energy use even at minimal demand.

Smart Integration for Modern Building Systems

With a user-friendly 7-inch touchscreen interface and full compatibility with leading building automation systems, AeroMod is built for modern integration. Installation is further streamlined by single-point power and water connections that reduce complexity and commissioning time.

Availability

The Smardt ECO AeroMod modular air-cooled chiller platform is now available throughout North America.

For more information, click here or contact your local Smardt representative.

About Smardt:

Smardt Chiller Group is a leader in high-efficiency, oil-free chillers, providing innovative heating and cooling solutions for data centers, industrial applications, and commercial HVAC systems. With a strong focus on sustainability, Smardt's product lineup includes air-cooled, water-cooled, and modular chiller solutions optimized for performance, reliability, and environmental impact. The introduction of the Smardt ECO platform broadens the company's portfolio beyond oil-free technology, offering high-efficiency solutions tailored for a wider range of applications. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Smardt operates globally, serving customers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.smardt.com

Media Contact:

Cam Whitelaw, Director, Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

Note to Editors:

Additional information and images are available upon request.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Smardt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Smardt Inc