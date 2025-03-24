Smardt Introduces New AeroPure AF Series Air-Cooled Chillers

The chillers offer cooling capacities from 211 to 2500 kW (60 to 710 TR), oil-free compressors, and are available with low-GWP refrigerants such as R513A (GWP 631), R515B (GWP 293), and R1234ze (GWP <1), as well as R134a.

MONTREAL, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Smardt Chiller Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of equipment for data center, industrial, and comfort air conditioning, introduces the AeroPure AF Series, a new generation of air-cooled chillers with oil-free, magnetically suspended compressors. The AF Series chillers is available in 72 predesigned, preconfigured models—36 models for data center cooling, with capacity range of 211 to 2500 kW (60 to 710 TR), and 36 models for comfort air conditioning, with capacities ranging from 211 to 1800 kW (60 to 510 TR).

Smardt expands oil-free leadership with AeroPure™, an advanced air-cooled chiller for mission-critical efficiency. Post this Smardt AeroPure™: An advanced oil-free air-cooled chiller engineered for efficiency, reliability, and mission-critical performance.

Configurable options include extensions for extreme high and low ambient temperatures, harmonic filters, ultra quiet variable speed fans, Smardt Cool (to optimize low-ambient performance), and Smardt Fast Restart (minimizing power failure impact), among others.

The AF Series is Smardt's next series of air-cooled chillers, a development of the tried-and-tested AE Series, operating with an Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) from 10.1 – 13.4 and an Integrated Part-Load Value (IPLV) from 19.3 to 25.9 based on AHRI conditions and EER up to 16 (based on 88°F EWT, 74°F LWT, 113°F OAT ), making it even more energy-efficient than previous models. Certifications by AHRI, ETL, and CE guarantee reliable, safe, and code-compliant operation of the new chiller series.

A modular design with the capability for containerized shipment for units with standard options, designed with utmost consideration for easy accessibility to all major chiller components, enabling quick and easy maintenance on-site. The upgraded controls via the Smardt Global Controls Platform ensure seamless integration into building management or DCIM systems, as well as intuitive operation directly on the unit.

To simplify installation and operation in confined building spaces, the overall footprint and dimensions of the chillers have been optimized compared to the previous models. For easy global transportation & shipment requirements, the units in the AeroPure AF Series have been designed to fit comfortably into 20- or 40-foot high-cube shipping containers for most configurations.

Typically, the chillers in the AF Series have an ex-factory lead time of 12 weeks for units with standard configurations and options after ordering, enabling customers to meet tight deadlines for commissioning new systems. More information about the new AeroPure AF Series is available at smardt.com/aeropure/ or by reaching out to a Smardt sales representative!

About Smardt Chiller Group

Smardt Chiller Group designs and manufactures high-efficiency, oil-free chillers that support innovative heating and cooling solutions for data centers, industrial facilities, and commercial HVAC systems. Known for its focus on energy performance and long-term reliability, Smardt's portfolio includes air-cooled, water-cooled, and modular chiller systems engineered to help reduce environmental impact. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Smardt operates in key markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

For more information, visit www.smardt.com

Media Contact:

Cam Whitelaw, Director, Corporate Marketing, Smardt Inc.

[email protected]

Note to Editors:

Additional information and images are available upon request.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Smardt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Smardt Inc