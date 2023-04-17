TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The potential strike by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) unionized workers over a 33% raise over three years poses a threat to small businesses that rely on CRA services and tax guidance every day, warns the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

"The timing couldn't be worse. The potential strike would create additional uncertainty, especially in the middle of tax season. With certain CRA services being delayed or unavailable during a labour disruption, we worry that many small businesses may not be able to get answers in a timely manner or to submit their tax payment on time," said Dan Kelly, CFIB president. "The proposed wage increase would also be extremely costly to Canadians and add to their already heavy tax burden."

The Public Service Alliance of Canada – Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE) adjustment and pay raise currently asked would represent a 33% wage increase over three years. This could cost taxpayers close to a $1 billion to pay just for the wage increase. And with PSAC already signalling a broader potential strike of over 100,000 workers, the impact to small businesses and taxpayers could be much greater.

Small businesses already have a hard time reaching the CRA. Last week, CFIB released its latest CRA Report Card, which shows 53% of business owners had to call multiple times before connecting with an agent, and only 23% of business owners felt confident in the answers provided to them. The potential strike would further exacerbate the situation, causing additional strain on small businesses.

As the CRA and the PSAC-UTE resume negotiations today, CFIB is asking both sides to quickly reach an agreement in order to avoid the negative impacts of a strike.

Given that the potential strike would occur through no fault of small businesses, CFIB is asking the CRA to:

Maintain full service to small business during the current collective bargaining negotiation or if a strike is triggered

Ensure clear communication of small business owners' responsibilities in the context of a strike

Delay tax deadlines to ensure businesses do not receive penalties and interest because of the work stoppage

Consider back to work legislation if negotiations fail

"If CRA workers, in addition to more than 120,000 other federal public servants, go on strike, the impact on small businesses could be massive," Kelly said. "We're looking to both sides to come to a quick resolution at a cost taxpayers can afford."

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 97,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]