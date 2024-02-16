Company continues its strategic retail rollout with its latest store opening in the GTA

ETOBICOKE, ON, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce its new store opening in Toronto's Etobicoke neighbourhood. Set to open on February 17 at the recently unveiled retail complex near Highway 401 and Islington Avenue, the new store will bring Sleep Country's national store count to 303 locations, reinforcing its commitment to helping Canadians get a better night's sleep.

Strategically situated along major transportation routes, the new store will seamlessly connect more Canadians to the transformative benefits of quality sleep. Positioned in close proximity to the Islington Avenue exits along Highway 401, the Etobicoke North station of the GO Transit Kitchener Line, and Toronto Transit Commission bus routes, it offers accessibility to residents across the GTA.

As leaders in sleep for nearly 30 years, Sleep Country's new location will provide Torontonians with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to mental and physical wellbeing, and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience. The new location will offer a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, bedding essentials and sleep accessories.

"We look forward to connecting more GTA residents to the power of a good night's sleep, and are thrilled to be expanding our retail presence in the Toronto area where this new Etobicoke location is positioned to help satisfy the strong demand from Torontonians for quality sleep solutions," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Sleep Country. "Our continued investment in the world-class Sleep Country retail experience is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the sleep needs and personal sleep preferences of our valued customers across Canada."

Sleep Country 401 & Islington: 21 Rexdale, Unit 4101, Etobicoke, Ontario M9W 0G5

Store Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: February 17, 2024

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, the rest, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 303 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

