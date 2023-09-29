Sleep Country Awakens More Canadians to the Power of Sleep with New Edmonton location

Company continues its strategic expansion with new brick and mortar store in the Windermere community

WINDERMERE, AB, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Windermere, Alberta, a bustling suburb just southwest of Edmonton. Set to open September 30 at 5090 Windermere Blvd. NW, the store will bring Sleep Country's national store count to 296 locations, reinforcing its commitment to helping communities across Canada get their best night's sleep.

The new Windermere Pointe store, located beside Currents of Windermere, will provide residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for more than 28 years, Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to mental and physical wellbeing and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location. The new store will offer a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, bedding essentials and sleep accessories.

"As part of our strategic growth plan to transform lives through the power of sleep, we are excited to open a new Sleep Country store in Windermere, Alberta," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Sleep Country. "This expansion is a reflection of our confidence in the local market and our commitment to serving the personalized sleep needs of our customers from coast to coast."

Sleep Country Windermere Pointe, AB: 5090 Windermere Blvd. NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6W 0L7

Store Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: September 30, 2023

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 296 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

