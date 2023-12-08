Company continues strategic growth plan with new store during the holiday shopping season

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in southeast Calgary. Set to open during the holiday shopping season on December 9 at Southcentre Mall, the store will bring Sleep Country's national store count to 301 locations, reinforcing its commitment to helping communities across Canada get a better night's sleep.

The new Calgary store, situated in one of the province's most expansive malls, will provide local residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for nearly 30 years, Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to mental and physical wellbeing, and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience in this new location. The new store will offer a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, bedding essentials, and sleep accessories.

"With our 16th store in Calgary, we are on a mission to transform lives through the power of sleep," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Sleep Country. "This expansion is a response to the growing demand for high quality sleep products in the region and our commitment to serving the personalized sleep needs of our customers from coast to coast."

Sleep Country Southcentre Mall: 100 Anderson Rd SE, Unit #46A, Calgary, Alberta T2J 3V1

Store Hours: Monday – Wednesday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Thursday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Opening Date: December 9, 2023

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, the rest, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 301 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Sandy Indig, Sleep Country, [email protected], 416-409-3043; Meg Sharpley, North Strategic, [email protected], 905-517-9390