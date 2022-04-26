SLC Management Appoints President of Fixed Income Business

Record net inflows and increased client AUM demonstrate continued demand for fixed income solutions

WELLESLEY, MA and TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - SLC Management, the C$347B (USD $274B) institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, is pleased to announce that Tom Murphy, Head of Institutional Business, SLC Management, has been appointed to President, SLC Fixed Income, effective immediately. In addition to his current responsibilities, Mr. Murphy will now formally lead the firm's growing fixed income business.

"The SLC Management fixed income business has experienced very strong growth over recent years," said Steve Peacher, President, SLC Management. "Today, we have C$188B (USD $141B) in assets across investment grade public and private credit markets, and I know that under Tom's strategic leadership, we are well positioned for further growth as we continue to enhance the value we bring to our clients and expand our range of fixed income solutions."

SLC Fixed Income's suite of capabilities includes structured credit, corporates, liability driven investment solutions, investment grade public and private credit, and multi-asset credit solutions. The business has over 500 employees dedicated to servicing clients.

"Since joining SLC Management in 2018, I have spent the majority of my time focused on our clients and our people," said Tom Murphy, President, SLC Fixed Income. "The plan is to continue doing just that while bringing new, innovative solutions to the marketplace and further deepening our client relationships."

Tom joined SLC Management in 2018 with over 20 years of experience at Mercer where he held the position of Senior Partner. His portfolio of work includes numerous leadership positions at Mercer including heading the U.S. Wealth Business, U.S. Defined Contribution and Financial Wellness Business, and U.S. and European OCIO Businesses. During his time with Mercer, he worked in Ireland, the UK and the U.S. and served on their Irish, UK, European, North American and Global Executive Investment Leadership teams.

Tom graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in Economics and Statistics and subsequently qualified as a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries. Tom also has an MBA from the Smurfit School of Business, Dublin Ireland.

SLC Management is a global institutional asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt. SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life") under which Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate.

BentallGreenOak, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed) and Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) are also part of SLC Management. BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent Capital Group is a global alternative credit investment asset manager registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. Crescent provides private credit financing (including senior, unitranche and junior debt) to middle-market companies in the U.S. and Europe, and invests in high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans.

As of December 31, 2021, SLC Management has assets under management of C$347 billion (US$274 billion).

