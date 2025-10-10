Could your child's online safety be at risk?

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Application alleges that mobile games aimed at children are offered without any real control over the collection and sharing of their personal data. In addition, some companies use deceptive methods, such as displaying mobile games labeled "For Everyone" and vague policies, seemingly ignoring laws that require these companies to obtain parental consent before collecting personal information.

Essentially, the Application alleges the defendants unlawfully gather sensitive data from young children and distribute it to a complex group of third parties for their own benefit, all without obtaining prior, legitimate permission from a parent or guardian.

The defendants are prominent heavyweight players in the gaming industry, including Gameloft, Bandai, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Microsoft.

According to the claim, this situation constitutes systemic violations of the Quebec Charter, the Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector and of the Civil Code of Quebec, justifying legal action to stop these abuses and seek compensation.

Companies that exploit or expose minors' data compromise not only their immediate privacy, but also their digital futures. Children can suffer serious consequences when their information falls into the wrong hands or is used for commercial or malicious purposes.

The Plaintiff is the parent to a 14-year-old child and is particularly concerned with the privacy policies of the games her child plays.

According to François Pariseau, lawyer at Slater Vecchio: It is no longer enough to focus on protecting our children in the physical world; it is now just as important, if not more so, to protect them in the virtual world.

Parents of children in Quebec affected by this issue are strongly encouraged to come forward.

SOURCE Slater Vecchio LLP

For more information or to participate in this class action, please contact Slater Vecchio at (514) 534-0962 or visit our website at https://slatervecchio.com/class-action/childrens-privacy-violation-in-mobile-games-class-action/.