MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Superior Court of Quebec has officially authorized a class action lawsuit against Uber following allegations that its transportation services are not accessible to individuals with physical disabilities.

The claim, filed by Laurent Morissette, an active member of RAPLIQ (Regroupement des activistes pour l'inclusion au Québec), seeks to recognize the rights of individuals who rely on mobility aids and who have been denied access to Uber's regular services as well as its Uber WAV (wheelchair-accessible vehicle) service. Although Uber's services appear to be accessible, they are effectively unavailable in practice to people with disabilities. The class action aims to obtain financial compensation for those affected, as well as a judgment requiring Uber to improve its transportation practices for persons with disabilities.

"I am firmly convinced that this first step will serve as a catalyst for real social change," Morissette said, "allowing us to finally be recognized not only as consumers but as equal citizens worthy of the same respect as everyone else."

The decision was rendered on August 7, 2025 by Justice Marie-Christine Hivon. A formal notice explaining the implications of the Court's authorization of this class action on the rights of class members will be issued at a later date in accordance with a future court order.

Saro Turner, partner at Slater Vecchio, was pleased with the decision and the opportunity for justice it creates. "I would like to thank Mr. Morissette for taking on the responsibility of representing the interests of the class members in this important litigation. We are fully committed to working diligently to meet the expectations of Mr. Morissette and all members of the class and fighting for the fairness they deserve."

To read a copy of the judgment or to subscribe to updates regarding this class action, please visit our website at: https://slatervecchio.com/class-action/uber-accessible-services-class-action/

SOURCE Slater Vecchio LLP

Media contact : Rania Hiri, [email protected], 604.629.7726