MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Visionary builder Ray Junior Courtemanche is proud to officially announce the start of construction on the next phase of the SKYBLÜ 3 Urban Condos project. This new 15-story tower will stand as the third tallest in Cité Mirabel, offering breathtaking views and an exceptional living environment in the heart of a thriving urban area.

Meeting the High Demand for Urban Condos

With the region's booming real estate market and increasing demand for 3 ½ and 4 ½ units, SKYBLÜ 3 has been designed to meet the needs of buyers from all generations. This new phase emphasizes comfort, functionality, and elegance, offering 189 premium condos with modern and refined finishes.

Exclusive Amenities for an Unmatched Lifestyle

Beyond high-quality residences, SKYBLÜ 3 Urban Condos provides a complete range of premium amenities, including:

A fully equipped gym for an active lifestyle;

for an active lifestyle; A rooftop terrace with panoramic views;

with panoramic views; An 82-foot outdoor swimming pool, accompanied by a relaxation area for ultimate comfort and well-being.

A Strategic Location in the Heart of Cité Mirabel

In addition to the amenities within the project, SKYBLÜ 3 residents will benefit from a rich environment filled with nearby services, including:

Two elementary schools and a community center with a library, tennis courts, skatepark, basketball, deck hockey, and outdoor fitness modules;

and a community center with a library, tennis courts, skatepark, basketball, deck hockey, and outdoor fitness modules; A water park and a children's play area ;

; A dog park ;

; Several nearby restaurants ;

; Les Outlets de Mirabel , a medical clinic, and a grocery store , all within walking distance;

, all within walking distance; The brand-new Cité Mirabel urban park, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

Reserve Your Unit Now!

The Investissement Ray Junior team invites you to reserve your unit today and be part of this exclusive new phase of SKYBLÜ 3 Urban Condos.

Phone: (514) 929-7766

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.skyblucondos.com

Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in an exceptional setting that combines luxury, comfort, and proximity to essential services!

SOURCE SKYBLÜ Condos

Information : Chloé Courtemanche, Marketing Director, [email protected], 514-433-5355