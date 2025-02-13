Ray Junior Courtemanche Announces Initiative to Facilitate Homeownership at Cité Mirabel

MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - In a context where homeownership remains a challenge for many buyers, real estate developer Ray Junior Courtemanche announces a new initiative to facilitate the purchase of a condo within the SKYBLÜ 1 project at Cité Mirabel.

To support future homeowners, an exclusive offer will allow eligible buyers to benefit from a 5% down payment coverage, up to $30,000, subject to credit approval. This initiative aims to encourage homeownership by reducing the initial financial barrier.

"We recognize that the down payment represents a major obstacle for many buyers. By launching this initiative, our goal is to provide a concrete solution to help more people achieve homeownership," explains Ray Junior Courtemanche, project developer.

A Modern and Accessible Real Estate Project

The SKYBLÜ 1 project at Cité Mirabel offers modern and well-located residential units, ensuring an optimal quality of life. Key features of the project include:

Spacious and bright condos , designed for optimal comfort.

, designed for optimal comfort. High-end finishes , tailored to the needs of homeowners.

, tailored to the needs of homeowners. Common areas featuring a fully equipped gym and an 82-foot swimming pool with an outdoor terrace.

with an outdoor terrace. A strategic location near major highways, shops, schools, and essential services.

The offer is available for a limited time, and the number of eligible units is restricted. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the sales team for more information and to schedule a visit.

About SKYBLÜ 1 and Cité Mirabel

The SKYBLÜ 1 project at Cité Mirabel is part of a vision for sustainable and accessible urban development. It aims to provide modern, well-located housing designed to meet the expectations of today's homeowners. This project is integrated into a rapidly expanding neighborhood, where dynamism and quality of life come together to offer an ideal setting for residents.

