SKY-HIGH STREAMING ALERT: WestJet equips its 100th aircraft with WestJet Wi-Fi, presented by TELUS, free for WestJet Rewards members

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The sky is no longer the limit for binge-watchers, remote workers, online shoppers or social media scrollers. Today, WestJet is celebrating a sky-high milestone: 100 of its 737 aircraft now offer WestJet Wi-Fi presented by TELUS. That's right -- WestJet now leads the pack with the world's largest fleet of 737 Starlink-equipped aircraft, a feat no other airline in the world has achieved among its mainline fleet.

"We're entering a new era of inflight internet in Canada, giving our guests the power to unlock world-class connectivity from 35,000 feet," said Samantha Taylor, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Experience Officer. "This is a real game-changer for our guests, and we are proud to be the only airline in Canada offering this cutting-edge technology on its mainline fleet."

Buckle up, log on and prepare for takeoff

WestJet Wi-Fi, presented by TELUS, is free for WestJet Rewards members and will radically transform the way guests on board can browse, stream, swipe and work from the sky, just like they would at home, and they can do so from the moment they board the plane until they walk out the door at their destination.

The rollout, delivered by Starlink, featuring high-speed and ultra-low latency, has been flying at full speed since February 2025 and is soaring ahead of schedule. The airline intends to complete installation on all its Boeing 737-800 and 737-8 MAX aircraft by the end of 2025.

"Since installation began, we have been hearing from guests how they love the connectivity," adds Taylor. "We love to see those posts and want to see more!"

For the rest of the month, WestJet and Sunwing guests logging into WestJet Wi-Fi, presented by TELUS, will be encouraged to share their Wi-Fi experience. Additionally, to celebrate the milestone of the 100th installation, WestJet may be surprising select guests with WestJet points and flights until the end of October.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

