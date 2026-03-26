Canada's homegrown delivery network is joining forces with Canada's Team, making it easier than ever for fans across the country to Skip to the best parts of the game without missing a single moment

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays. Coming off last year's surge of excitement during the World Series run, Canada's only Major League Baseball franchise remains at the centre of the country's baseball fandom. For Skip, a proudly Canadian-born delivery network, the collaboration ensures that when the big moments happen, fans are exactly where they belong: right in front of the action.

By joining forces, Skip and the Toronto Blue Jays are celebrating the moments that bring Canadians joy while delivering the ultimate game-day experience for fans across the country. With millions of Canadians already turning to Skip for their favourite local restaurants, this collaboration ensures fans are fueled for every game-day moment, wherever they're cheering from.

"Last season proved that nothing unites this country quite like the Blue Jays," said Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "As Canada's homegrown delivery network, we're proud to help fans across Canada skip the game day hassles and get straight to the good part so you can stay in your seat and never miss a moment. We're thrilled to partner with Canada's Team to fuel those big cheers and shared celebrations from coast to coast, wherever you're watching the game."

From Opening Night to the final out, Skip is the constant game-day companion that makes every milestone more memorable. Whether it's baseball classics like hot dogs and peanuts, or local favourites, Skip provides Canadians endless options to fuel their 50th Season celebrations. Launching for the first game of the season, Skip is offering a special Opening Night voucher, giving Canadians 50% off their orders.



On Friday, March 27, fans can head to Skip's Instagram page, @skip_canada, where the one-day-only voucher code will be revealed, helping Canadians stock up on food and snacks from the best restaurants on Skip while tuning in to the start of the season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Skip as an official partner of the Toronto Blue Jays," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Partnerships at the Toronto Blue Jays. "Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and partnering with an iconic Canadian brand like Skip allows us to further elevate their game day experience, whether they're cheering from the stands or watching from home."

With an action-packed season ahead, the partnership will connect Skip with Toronto Blue Jays fans across several touchpoints, including more exciting game day offers to come throughout the season to help Canadians celebrate game days at home, from coast to coast.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom.

SOURCE Skip

For more information, please contact Stephanie Porfiris, Pomp & Circumstance, [email protected]