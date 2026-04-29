Eligible CIBC cardholders, who have already saved tens of millions through Skip+, can now unlock more savings, more rewards and more value on everyday convenience

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, and CIBC, one of Canada's leading financial institutions, today announced an expansion of their strategic collaboration to deliver even greater value to millions of Canadians through Skip+. Built to reward the way Canadians live, Skip+ empowers members to "Skip to the good part" by pairing $0 delivery fees at participating partners and exclusive in-app savings with access to VIP experiences from partners like Live Nation and WestJet.

Starting today, eligible cardholders can access an enhanced Skip+ membership program, unlocking free membership and ongoing monthly rewards designed to help Canadians save more on everyday essentials.

Building on the momentum of their 2024 launch--which has already helped CIBC customers save tens of millions on Skip--the enhanced program is designed to meet the growing demand for meaningful, recurring value.

More ways to save, every month

The enhanced program offers a streamlined path to savings for eligible CIBC cardholders, helping Canadians turn everyday ordering into consistent, predictable value from the purchases they already make:

Complimentary Skip+ Membership ($120 yearly value) : $0 delivery fees at participating partners and access to member benefits

($120 yearly value) $0 delivery fees at participating partners and access to member benefits Welcome Bonus: Save $20 on your first order after linking (minimum $40 order)

Save $20 on your first order after linking (minimum $40 order) Recurring Monthly Rewards: CIBC cardholders earn a $10 voucher every month when placing 4 orders of $30+ (before taxes, tips and fees) in any calendar month

CIBC cardholders earn a $10 voucher every month when placing 4 orders of $30+ (before taxes, tips and fees) in any calendar month Exclusive Member Perks: Exclusive offers and customized time-sensitive challenges for additional savings

"Canadians are looking for smarter ways to make their dollars go further without sacrificing the experiences they love," said Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "By deepening our partnership with CIBC, we're making Skip+ an even more powerful everyday tool, helping eligible CIBC cardholders save on every order while unlocking exclusive experiences with partners like Live Nation and WestJet."

As Canadians increasingly look to maximize value from a single loyalty ecosystem, the enhanced Skip+ and CIBC program reflects a broader shift in how Canadians engage with loyalty, prioritizing consistent, everyday value over one-off rewards.

Together, Skip and CIBC are redefining what everyday loyalty looks like. Customers can link their eligible CIBC credit or debit card directly in the Skip app by visiting the My Skip tab (or by visiting the link here to start accessing these enhanced benefits today).

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE Skip

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