From diapers to bananas, Skip brings Loblaw banners like No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore to Canadians' doorsteps with new nationwide delivery.

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, has brought Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") onto its expanding retail network to bring fast and convenient grocery delivery to Canadians coast to coast. From fresh produce to pantry staples and last-minute essentials, Canadians can now order their grocery top up needs on Skip across 13 participating Loblaw banners like No Frills, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Maxi, and Your Independent Grocer.

Skip (CNW Group/Skip)

The collaboration marks another key milestone in Skip's continued grocery expansion, connecting Canadians with one of the country's most recognized grocery brands while strengthening Skip's growing retail offering. It brings together two iconic Canadian brands with a shared commitment to supporting their communities and meeting the evolving convenience needs of Canadians.

As Canadian households become increasingly time constrained, the demand for fast, flexible shopping options continues to grow. The partnership helps Canadians easily handle any last-minute grocery runs, midweek pantry refills, and everyday top-up needs.

"Our partnership with Loblaw brings together two homegrown brands to redefine convenience and bring the best of Canadian grocery directly to customers' doors," says Paul Sudarsan, SVP, Partnerships at Skip. "From the weekly top-up shop to the last minute dinner save, we're meeting Canadians exactly where they are, at every price point and in every postal code."

"With Skip we are excited to provide a new way to get groceries delivered with a great Canadian partner," says Avery Ironside, Senior Director of Marketing & Growth at Loblaw. "It's now even easier for Canadians to get the products they know and love when and where they need them, including their favourite PC® foods."

To celebrate this launch, Canadians coast to coast ordering on Skip can enjoy 30% off their first 3 Loblaw orders of $45 or more, up to $15 off, using the code SHOP30, from now until May 31st.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

SOURCE Skip

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