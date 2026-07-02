Skip Launches Summer Savings, Delivering Exclusive Rewards and Non-Stop Value for Canadians, like up to 50% off, All Season Long

Save More, Summer More: the nationwide campaign marks Skip's largest collection of savings, exclusive rewards and curated offers to-date, helping Canadians maximize every dollar

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, launches Summer Savings -- a nationwide campaign helping Canadians save on everything from weeknight dinners and everyday essentials to concerts and sporting events, making it easier to enjoy more of what the season has to offer. By celebrating Canadians for the money they save this summer, Skip allows customers to order and save big with eligible offers, like up to 50% off all summer long. Customers can then track their savings progress in the app -- the more you save, the faster you'll level up to unlock exclusive rewards.

Summer Savings Save with Skip

At a time when calendars are wonderfully packed with road trips, ball games, and endless social gatherings, Skip is celebrating the hustle of a great Canadian summer, and helping Canadians get more value from both everyday purchases and seasonal experiences. Running from June 30 to September 7, Summer Savings is an extension of Skip's brand promise, Skip to the good part, and brings together the brand's largest collection of savings, rewards, and exclusive offers to-date.

By simply placing an order on Skip, Canadians are rewarded with the first perk: a free Skip+ membership for the whole summer ($9.99/month value), giving them $0 delivery fee on eligible orders, more than $20 a month in savings, premium deals from popular restaurants and retailers, and access to exclusive member-only rewards and experiences.

From there, the math is simple: the more you order, the more you save, and the more rewards you unlock. Skip is introducing a new in-app tracker that turns savings into a summer sport:

Order & Save : Dive into massive summer offers, starting with 50% off select restaurants like McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, and Popeyes all summer, plus 30% off every single Blue Jays regular season game day.

: Dive into massive summer offers, starting with like McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, and Popeyes all summer, plus Watch it Accumulate: Every dollar you save on eligible orders automatically tracks in the Skip app, building toward your next reward.

Every dollar you save on eligible orders automatically tracks in the Skip app, building toward your next reward. Unlock Rewards : Hitting these milestones triggers exclusive perks, everyday savings, and unforgettable experiences like: Everyday Value : Skip Gift Cards, voucher savings for select restaurants, and extended Skip+ membership rewards Grand Prizes & Partner Perks : WestJet points, the chance to win an all-inclusive WestJet Vacations package to Cancun, Toronto Blue Jays tickets or jerseys, or $200 in Live Nation ® Concert Cash ®

: Hitting these milestones triggers exclusive perks, everyday savings, and unforgettable experiences like:

"Summer is when Canadians want to say yes to everything - more road trips, more concerts, and more time with family - but we know those moments can add up quickly," says Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "Summer Savings is our biggest value commitment yet to help Canadians stretch their dollars further. With this program, eligible offers deliver up to 50% off in immediate savings, which then stack up to unlock exclusive rewards from partners like the Toronto Blue Jays, WestJet, and Live Nation. By tracking your cumulative savings all summer, we're not just saving Canadians money--we're helping them maximize every single summer experience, during an all-too-fleeting season."

The campaign reinforces Skip's ongoing commitment to maximizing both time and money for Canadians, fueling their favourite seasonal moments without the financial strain, and helping them Skip to the good part of summer.

For more information and to explore available offers, visit SkipCanada.com or download the app.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. Through Skip+ membership, customers can access added value, including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, exclusive offers, and member-only perks. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

SOURCE Skip