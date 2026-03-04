Rooted in a shared pride for homegrown talent, Skip and The JUNOS join forces to power the ultimate Saturday night celebration, serving up an unforgettable musical experience, iconic local bites, and immersive brand moments.

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network and the Official Delivery Partner of The 2026 JUNO Awards, is turning up the volume--and the flavour--for its second year alongside Canada's Biggest Night in Music. Building on the excitement of its inaugural partnership, Skip is pulling back the curtain in 2026 by rolling out a fan-first, intimate concert experience, designed to celebrate Canadian music and bring Skip customers closer than ever to the Canadian artists they love.

Skip to the Good Part(y) x JUNOS will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, leading into the 55th Annual JUNO Awards on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET on CBC TV and CBC Gem and globally on CBC Music's YouTube channel .

Skip's first-ever JUNO pre-party will feature the multi-platinum, 9X JUNO Award winning act and undisputed pride of Hamilton, Arkells. The win-to-get-in event will take place in a secret location in downtown Hamilton for a lucky group of music fans in a small club.

"Small clubs in Hamilton are where we learned our craft, and playing in one on Saturday night on JUNO Weekend felt just right," shared Arkells frontman Max Kerman. "Sweaty rock shows win every time."

This limited-access celebration will bring together Canadian music, culture, and community for an unforgettable VIP experience for the true music-obsessed. Fans can look forward to an intimate, can't-miss, live performance, crave-worthy bites, and immersive Skip-branded moments, helping the lucky attendees Skip straight to 'The Good Part(y)'.

"The JUNO Awards are a cornerstone of Canadian music and culture, and we wanted to give fans a way to feel that energy up close and lean into the moments that matter most," said Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "Through the 'Skip to the Good Part(y) x JUNOS' experience, and our partnership with The JUNO Awards as a whole, Skip is helping Canadians skip the everyday hassles and get straight to the good part: exclusive, front-row access to the biggest weekend in Canadian music."

Skip customers can score tickets to Skip to the Good Part(y) x JUNOS by heading to Skip's Instagram page, @skip_canada, and following along for their chance to win.

In addition, Skip+ customers across Canada have the chance to win 1 of 3 VIP JUNO experiences by simply placing an order using promo code JUNOS. Skip+ is Skip's subscription program offering exclusive perks including unlimited $0 delivery fees, lower service fees, bonus points, premium deals and members-only access, unlocking VIP access and exclusive benefits like this one-of-a-kind JUNOS experience. These lucky Skip+ members will not only have access to Skip to the Good Part(y) x JUNOS but will get tickets to the 55th Annual JUNO Awards this year, including access to the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet.

For more information, contest details, and updates, visit the Skip app and follow @Skip_Canada on Instagram.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 55th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Hamilton at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29, 2026. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), please visit www.junoawards.ca .

