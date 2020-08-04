Sixteen top journalists step up to mentor early-career CAJ'ers

"As our industry continues to go through challenges, it is more important than ever that we stick together," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "And part of sticking together is helping each other to learn, grow and thrive in our craft."

This year's roster of mentors includes:

Adrian Harewood , co-anchor of CBC News Ottawa at 6

, co-anchor of CBC News Ottawa at 6 Andree Lau , managing editor of digital news for CBC

, managing editor of digital news for CBC Arif Noorani , executive producer and co-founder of CBC Podcasts

, executive producer and co-founder of CBC Podcasts Brigitte Noël, investigative reporter with Radio-Canada's flagship investigative series Enquête

David Thurton , national reporter in CBC's parliamentary bureau

, national reporter in CBC's parliamentary bureau Emma Gilchrist , editor-in-chief of The Narwhal

, editor-in-chief of The Narwhal Frances Bula , urban affairs contributor at the Globe and Mail and UBC adjunct professor

, urban affairs contributor at the Globe and Mail and UBC adjunct professor Francine Compton , executive producer of APTN National News

, executive producer of APTN National News Jesse Winter , freelance visual journalist and 2020 Charles Bury Award winner

, freelance visual journalist and 2020 Charles Bury Award winner Karyn Pugliese , journalism professor at Ryerson University and past CAJ president

, journalism professor at and past CAJ president Lisa LaFlamme , Chief News Anchor of CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

, Chief News Anchor of CTV National News with Mike De Souza , investigative journalist at Global News

, investigative journalist at Global News Nick Taylor-Vaisey , associate editor at Maclean's magazine and past CAJ president

, associate editor at Maclean's magazine and past CAJ president Omayra Issa , bilingual journalist and news presenter for CBC/Radio-Canada

, bilingual journalist and news presenter for CBC/Radio-Canada Paul Wells , senior writer at Maclean's magazine

, senior writer at Maclean's magazine Shireen Ahmed , freelance sports journalist

The mentorship program is a pilot project that forms part of the professional development offerings the CAJ provides for members. Not already a CAJ member? We can fix that.

The deadline for applications is 5:00 pm ET on Friday August 28. For full details on the program, including mentor bios and the application form, please see here .

Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week for the duration of the six week program.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 600 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

