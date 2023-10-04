Parapan Am gold medallist Rob Shaw headlines largest-ever Canadian wheelchair tennis contingent for a multi-sport Games

Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games takes place November 17-26 in Santiago, Chile

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Six wheelchair tennis players have been nominated to represent Canada at the Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Tennis Canada announced Wednesday.

Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team – WHEELCHAIR TENNIS

This is the largest wheelchair tennis team the country has ever sent to a multi-sport Games and features three returnees from the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games – Rob Shaw, Mitch McIntyre, and Thomas Venos.

Anne-Marie Dolinar, Barry Henderson, and Natalia Lanucha will be making their multi-sport Games debuts.

The squad is led by Shaw, world No. 9 in the quad division and defending singles gold medallist from the 2019 Parapan Am Games. He has won 22 ITF singles and 22 ITF doubles titles in his career. This year he has competed at each of the four Grand Slams and was a doubles finalist at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

"I have had these Games marked on my calendar for the last two years," said Shaw. "There is something incredibly special about putting on your country's colours and representing them on the world stage. I have been fortunate to experience some amazing tournaments this year having competed at all four Grand Slams, but it's the Parapan Am Games in Santiago that I am most excited for. This opportunity only comes around every four years and I'm ready and hungry to make a push for the podium."

Shaw will be joined in the quad tournament by McIntyre, the recipient of a bipartite commission allocation position. McIntyre is currently ranked No. 24 in the quad division and has won four ITF singles and six ITF doubles titles.

In the women's event, Lanucha, ranked No. 53 in singles, is joined by No. 57-ranked Dolinar, who received a bipartite commission allocation position. Both are established players on the ITF circuit and have Birmingham National singles and doubles championships to their names.

"I'm so excited, my dreams have come true," said Lanucha. "I couldn't ask for better than to represent Canada at the Games. Congratulations to all the players that qualified! Let's go Canada!"

In the men's draw will be Venos and Henderson. Venos is ranked No. 60 and has won 10 ITF titles as well as the Birmingham Nationals singles and doubles titles on multiple occasions. Henderson, ranked No. 86, has three ITF titles to his name and is a three-time Birmingham Nationals doubles champion.

Wheelchair tennis competition will take place November 19-25 in Santiago. All six players will take part in the singles and doubles events. The winners of the men's and women's singles tournaments will automatically qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The event also counts towards the athletes' world rankings, which will ultimately determine qualification for the Paralympic Games next summer.

"It is so exciting to see that this is the largest wheelchair tennis team Canada has been able to send to a Games," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team. "This definitely highlights a bright future for the sport. Good luck to each of them, and I'm looking forward to supporting them all in Santiago."

"Congratulations to all six wheelchair tennis players nominated for the Parapan Am Games and welcome to the team," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission. "Wheelchair tennis is such a compelling sport and was a huge highlight four years ago. I can't wait to see what these athletes can do in Santiago. The competition will be fierce, and we'll be there to cheer them on the whole way."

The Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games will take place November 17-26, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Parapan Am Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The current list of athletes nominated to the team can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

