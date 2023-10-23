OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ -The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) and Universities Canada are pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Canadian Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship program (QES) call for proposals. $1.6 million in new program funding will support 133 students at six Canadian universities, with the aim of developing the next generation of innovative leaders and community builders.

The 2024 winning project proposals will provide participants with work-integrated learning (e.g. internships, practicums), study and research experiences related to health, education and social and economic development. The six winning universities and projects are:

Algoma University – Building global leaders: Community- based experiences to advance decolonization and cross-cultural education

– Building global leaders: Community- based experiences to advance decolonization and cross-cultural education Mount Royal University – Developing leaders and community through sport

University – Developing leaders and community through sport University of Northern British Columbia – Knowledge that moves: Travelling knowledges

– Knowledge that moves: Travelling knowledges University of Prince Edward Island – Integrating multidisciplinary, community-based, innovative research and training for improved sustainable livelihoods in a farming region of Kenya

– Integrating multidisciplinary, community-based, innovative research and training for improved sustainable livelihoods in a farming region of Toronto Metropolitan University – Water for life: Building resilience in dispersed and reserved communities in northern Colombia

Metropolitan University – Water for life: Building resilience in dispersed and reserved communities in northern University of Victoria – Academic diplomacy in practice

"Thanks to this very generous contribution from Community Foundations of Canada in collaboration with the Victor Dahdaleh Foundation, a new cohort of Queen Elizabeth Scholars from across the country and around the world will have the opportunity to develop empathy and a global outlook, explore different perspectives, and share ideas. All of which are more important than ever in navigating the complexities of today's world. We are excited to support them on their journey and to see the critical impact of their work abroad," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation.

"Global experiences provided through the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship program have helped develop community leaders for nearly a decade, and I'm pleased to see another group of students given an opportunity to lead in 2024," said Philip Landon, interim President and CEO of Universities Canada. "QES plays a vital role in giving students a deeper understanding of global communities and how to advance health, education and social and economic development around the world."

"Education allows us to rethink what is possible. In my own life, my global education changed my perspective and gave me the confidence, connections and understanding to build a business and life with a global view. The Queen Elizabeth Scholars program is providing that invaluable opportunity to countless young people today. I am excited to see how these young global leaders will use their work and knowledge to make a difference in health, education and development," said Victor Dahdaleh.

The QES program is led by the Rideau Hall Foundation in collaboration with Universities Canada and with founding support from Community Foundations of Canada.

Established in 2012, this scholarship has been awarded to more than 2,500 scholars from Canada and across the globe. Queen Elizabeth Scholars worldwide preserve and promote the enduring importance of cultural exchange, leadership and civic engagement. This new round of funding is enabling 47 Canadian universities to participate in the program through 112 impactful projects in 80 countries worldwide.

queenelizabethscholars.ca

