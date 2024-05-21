Six Nations Polytechnic receives federal funding for sustainable upgrades

OHSWEKEN, ON, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing more than $2.8 million to help make the Six Nations Polytechnic's (SNP) campus more energy efficient and accessible. This investment was announced by Minister Sean Fraser and SNP President and CEO Rebecca Jamieson.

This project will replace the current geothermal heating system, reclad the exterior façade, install high-efficiency boilers, and replace more than 400 light and electrical fixtures with LED and energy efficient units – all of which will bring down the campus' expenses. It will also add three concrete ramps to entries and exits, install accessible levers to all interior doors, and modernize the current accessible elevator. Finally, the campus will also purchase a 150 kilo-Watt backup generator in case of a power outage.

Six Nations Polytechnic provides community-based Indigenous knowledge, education, and skills training through high-school and post-secondary programs that include literacy and essential skills, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), apprenticeships and professional development.

"I am incredibly proud of this partnership with Six Nations Polytechnic and the impact that it will have. In Ontario, and across Canada, we will keep working with community organizations like SNP to support all that they do."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The upgrades to SNP's Six Nations Campus, made possible by the GICB program, will significantly contribute to campus sustainability while supporting our commitment to providing a welcoming, accessible and healthy learning environment."

Rebecca Jamieson, President and CEO, Six Nations Polytechnic

The federal government is investing $2,800,125 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 29.9% and greenhouse gas emissions by 140 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

