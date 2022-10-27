MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a recent partnership between Trustii and Six Agence Immobilière, the many real estate developers represented by the agency will now be able to use Trustii's advanced digital solution in conducting pre-rental checks on prospective tenants. The Trustii solution goes far beyond a conventional credit check and provides a more comprehensive profile of potential tenants allowing, for instance, to better ascertain the tenant's actual ability to afford the lease payments.

"We are confident that Trustii's automated tool will make property management easier for our clients by allowing them to mitigate leasing risks with the help of a cutting edge technology," explains David Sansfaçon, Sales & Rental Strategist at Agence Six .

In addition to Six and the developers it represents, other major players in the construction industry have also followed suit, including Construction Gamarco . In addition, Trustii will complete its first-ever integration with property management software UpperBee by early November 2022. This integration will allow UpperBee's users to centralize and send pre-rental application requests to prospective tenants without the need to exit the platform.

A powerful tool for human resources professionals

Trustii also aims to expand in other business areas, including human resources management, offering a streamlined approach to pre-employment background screenings. With its solution, the company aims at protecting its clients' reputation and reducing the risk of corruption and internal scandals.

"Many organizations are already deeply interested in this technology, particularly because of the labor shortage, including Groupe RP, a major recruitment and HR consulting firm," says Simon Verville, marketing consultant at Trustii.

With its unique tool, Trustii simplifies background checks for landlords, investors and property managers, as well as human resources professionals, while improving the onboarding experience for new tenants and employees. The company expects to roll out its pre-employment solution in early 2023.

About Trustii

Trustii provides property managers and human resources professionals a digital, automated screening platform for various background screening purposes. Powered by open banking, Trustii's technology relies on processes that allow for the interpretation of raw data, generating simple, objective and understandable results.

