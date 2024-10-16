Trustii Technologies Closes $2.8 Million Funding Round to Accelerate Growth in the People Risk Management Sector

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Trustii , a Montreal-based technology company specializing in background verification and people risk management, announces today the closing of a $2.8 million funding round led by AQC Capital , Accelia Capital , with joint participation from Boréal Venture . This funding will enable Trustii to accelerate its expansion across North America and strengthen its go-to-market efforts for its industry-defining platform, Horizon.

Horizon is redefining personnel risk management by providing managers proactive alerts on non-compliance through the cloud-based, centralized and secure platform providing an overview of risks, automation of internal procedures, and alignment with compliance policies.

"This funding round provides strong support for us to continue innovating in the risk management sector. With Horizon, businesses will have all the necessary tools to minimize personnel-related incident risks that could have major repercussions on them and even society at large," states Jean-Simon Gaboury, CEO of Trustii Technologies.

The leaders of this round are also enthusiastic about Trustii's potential:

"We are very excited to announce the closing of Trustii's funding round. The Horizon platform represents a major innovation, and we are convinced that Trustii will redefine the standards of organizational leadership and human risk management." said Kalthoum Bouacida, Partner at AQC

"Trustii is an innovative leader in the field of people-related risk management. Their Horizon platform provides organizations with a comprehensive and real-time view of their workforce risks. Continuously assessing these risks is particularly important as employee roles within the organization and personal circumstances evolve over time. We are very excited to be part of Trustii's journey and anticipate their rapid growth and solidified leadership in this sector" explains Julien Letartre, Partner at Accelia.

With this strategic investment, Trustii is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for tools to manage people risks within organizations and solidify its position at the forefront of this evolving sector.

About Trustii

Trustii is a leading provider of automated background checks and intelligent people risk management solutions. Its platform is widely adopted by top Canadian property management companies and HR, compliance, and risk management teams in businesses of all sizes. Trustii helps companies mitigate human-related risks and create safer environments.

About AQC Capital:

AQC Capital manages two venture capital funds to support businesses in the startup phase. The fund invests in Quebec companies in all sectors that seek to bring innovation to global markets. AQC Capital has a privileged partnership with Anges Québec, the largest angel investor network in the country, and together they bring smart capital to startups thanks to their experience and network.

About Accelia

Accelia Capital is a $60M venture capital fund whose mission is to promote innovative technology companies with high growth potential. The fund promotes diversity, performance and impact by favoring investments in companies owned or led by women. Companies in their portfolio also benefit from the support of renowned businesswomen who have mobilized their networks and expertise to ensure their success. Accelia Capital is a catalyst for the development of innovative companies and contributes to the creation of a diversified technology ecosystem.

For media inquiries: Simon Verville, [email protected]