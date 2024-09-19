Sisters Reunited at Canadore College thanks to WUSC Program

NORTH BAY, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - In a heartwarming turn of events that shows how education can change lives, World University Service of Canada (WUSC) Student Refugee Program (SRP) participant Ongwa Wakilongo arrived in North Bay to be reunited with her sister, Sabrina, and to begin her Canadian studies.

The sisters' reunion, made possible by WUSC's dedication to connecting people through education, is a big step forward in their journey from refugee status to pursuing higher education in Canada.

Sisters Ongwa and Sabrina Wakilongo have reunited in North Bay, Ontario. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the sisters are studying together at Canadore College. (CNW Group/Canadore College)

Sabrina Wakilongo paved the way as a WUSC SRP student at Canadore College last year. She shared her excitement: "Having Ongwa here isn't just personal – it shows what the WUSC Student Refugee Program can really do. We couldn't have done this without support from Guard.me and the WUSC community. Now that Ongwa's here, our shared dream of getting an education feels even more real."

"The Wakilongo sisters' story really brings our motto, 'Great Things Happen Here,' to life," said Dr. Christopher Duncanson-Hales, Coordinator of International Partnerships at Canadore College. "Their reunion shows how our work with WUSC creates positive changes that go way beyond our campuses."

"Ongwa's and Sabrina's story gives us hope," said WUSC committee co-chair Chinmay Patel. "It shows how education and community support can help people overcome huge challenges. Seeing them together at Canadore reminds us that we can make a real difference in the world when we work together." The local WUSC committee's work is backed by financial support from Guard.me International Health Insurance.

"Our international students add incredible diversity to our campuses, enriching the learning experience for all," said George Burton, President and CEO. "It's especially heartwarming to see two sisters choosing to study together at Canadore."

As Ongwa settles into her new academic home, the Canadore College community is ready to welcome her, continuing its tradition of creating a safe and friendly environment for students from all backgrounds.

About Canadore College: Canadore College trains people through applied learning, leadership, and innovation. It provides access to over 80 full-time quality programs and has outstanding faculty and provides success services to students from nearly 400 Canadian communities and 25 international countries. The College, its students, and alumni add $402.5 million to the Nipissing Parry Sound service area economy. Approximately 1,000 students graduate from Canadore each year, and they join 70,000 alumni working across the globe. Canadore receives less than 50 per cent of its traditional funding from the provincial Ministry of Colleges and Universities and relies on its own innovation and entrepreneurial endeavours and generous donors for the balance.

About WUSC: The World University Service of Canada is a Canadian non-profit organization that creates opportunities for youth in education, employment, and empowerment. Its Student Refugee Program does more than just provide education – it sponsors refugee students to study at Canadian institutions and gives them the tools, resources, and community connections they need to become future leaders and change-makers.

SOURCE Canadore College

For more information contact: Cindy Males, Public Relations and Communications Specialist, 705-475-2538, [email protected]