Canadore College and DNSSAB officially open new housing project

NORTH BAY, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadore College and the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board (DNSSAB) marked a significant milestone today in their collaborative cohabitation housing project. Officials from both organizations held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the facility's official opening, followed by a tour of the units. This initiative aims to provide inclusive and supportive housing for the community.

Some Canadore College VIPs (Very Important Panthers) check out the new housing facility in North Bay. (CNW Group/Canadore College)

"Intergenerational housing models like this are essential for building strong communities and supporting healthy aging," said George Burton, President and CEO of Canadore College. "We're excited to partner with DNSSAB on this project, helping to meet a critical need in our community."

"This project reflects how DNSSAB's vision of healthy, sustainable communities continues to grow stronger with every step we take alongside our community partners," said Mark King, DNSSAB Board Chair. "Collaborating with Canadore College has brought this innovative housing model to life, addressing real needs in our community while fostering connections that will have a lasting impact."

The intergenerational housing project targeting mature adults consists of 61 two-bedroom units located on Commercial Street in downtown North Bay. Currently, 39 units are available, with the remaining 22 expected to be ready by May 1, 2025. Eligible tenants will be selected from the DNSSAB housing waiting list or the Coordinated Access Nipissing Prioritization List and will be paired as roommates using the same matching process Canadore College employs for student residences.

This tenancy model expands upon The Village, Canadore College's health and wellness training facility at the Education Centre campus. Designed to encourage collaboration in community-based service delivery, The Village provides a holistic, intergenerational environment for care and support. As part of this initiative, Canadore students will also reside on-site, paired with each other as roommates, offering health and wellness support services to tenants.

"This project is about more than providing housing—it's also an extension of our Village Model, creating hands-on learning opportunities for our students," said Burton. "It brings value in multiple ways, and we're proud to be part of it."

"Today, as we cut the ribbon on this housing project, we're celebrating more than just the opening of new apartments—we're celebrating the power of collaboration and progress," said King. "This model not only provides housing but also creates a shared space where generations can connect and thrive together. It's a proud moment for our community and a step forward in building inclusive, sustainable solutions."

After the formalities, DNSSAB gave potential tenants a tour of the units.

Media Contacts: Brooke Piercey, Communications & Executive Coordinator, District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, [email protected], Cell: (705) 477-4967; Cindy Males, Public Relations and Communications Specialist-President's Office Canadore College of Applied Arts and Technology [email protected], Cell: (705) 475-2538