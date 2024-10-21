Canadore College students to tackle real-world challenges and come up with solutions

NORTH BAY, ON, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadore Innovation Challenge is a dynamic one-day event where student teams work together to address real-world challenges presented by local city and industry partners. On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, participants and guests can engage in interactive workshops, explore a trade show, and watch as students pitch their innovative solutions to a panel of expert judges.

"The Canadore Innovation Challenge is taking the typical pitch competition and turning it on its head, kicking off with incredible pitches and building collective action from there," said Shawn Chorney, Vice President Strategic Infrastructure, Indigenous and Learner Services. "We are bringing bright minds, incredible leaders, and agitators together to find uncommon solutions to common challenges."

Teams will focus on creating solutions in the following five key areas:

Affordable Housing

Community Revitalization and Sustainable Development

Food Security

Health Challenges and AI

Mobilizing Clean Water

This event highlights a strategic approach to experiential learning, career development, and the fundamentals of research and entrepreneurship. It is designed to promote innovative thinking while addressing key issues that impact sustainability and development in Northern Ontario communities.

"Our mission at Canadore is to provide students with opportunities to realize their full potential, acquire the skills necessary for meaningful employment, and become agents of change," said George Burton, President and CEO. "The Innovation Challenge will equip these students to make a significant impact in addressing the pressing challenges our community faces today."

All teams will present their solutions to a panel of judges as part of the evaluation process. Each of the five challenge areas will have one winning team, with a prize of $5,000 for each. In addition, winning teams will receive post-event support to develop full business plan proposals.

Every participating student will receive a $100 stipend, offering an additional incentive to engage in this valuable learning opportunity.

