Siskinds LLP launches investigation into Gildan Activewear and encourages investors and potential witnesses to contact the firm

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP, a leading Canadian securities class action firm, is investigating a potential class action on behalf of investors in Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX: GIL).

On June 16, 2026, a short report alleged that Gildan Activewear had inflated its revenues by channel stuffing. Following this news, Gildan Activewear's share price fell by 18%.

Gildan Activewear investors are encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP at [email protected] or by telephone at 416-594-4793. Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is also encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP.

By contacting us, there is no cost to you, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, and you do not incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action. Your information will be held in strict confidence.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2026 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers admitted to practice in British Columbia, Ontario, and Québec, act exclusively for plaintiffs and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for class members in Canada and abroad. Visit siskinds.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Siskinds LLP