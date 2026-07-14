RBC Mutual Funds and PH&N Mutual Funds Class Action Regarding Trailing Commissions Paid to Discount Brokers - Notice of Proposed Settlement

Have you held units of an RBC Mutual Fund or PH&N Mutual Fund through a discount broker?

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - A class action settlement has been reached with RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and RBC Investor Services Trust for C$45 million to resolve the claims asserted on behalf of all persons, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who held or hold units of an RBC Mutual Fund trust or a PH&N Mutual Fund trust through a discount broker from December 28, 2003 to July 25, 2024 ("Class").

The settlement is subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. A settlement approval hearing has been set for September 8, 2026. At that same hearing, the Court will also consider a motion to approve Class Counsel's fees, which will not exceed C$12.6 million, plus reimbursement for expenses incurred by Class Counsel in the litigation, plus taxes on the fees and disbursements.

If you wish to object to the settlement, Class Counsel's fees and disbursements, or the Distribution Protocol that sets out the manner in which the net settlement funds will be distributed among eligible Class Members, you must do so by August 18, 2026.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Class, to object, and to understand your legal rights:

View the long-form notice at https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/mutual-fund-trailing-commissions/.

Call Class Counsel at 416-362-8334 or toll-free 1-877-672-2121.

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario.

SOURCE Siskinds LLP