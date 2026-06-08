Siskinds LLP launches investigation into TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK), encourages investors and potential witnesses to contact the firm

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP, a leading Canadian securities class action firm, is investigating a potential class action on behalf of investors in TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK).

On June 5, 2026, Le Journal de Montréal reported that TerraVest's Executive Chairman Charles Pellerin helped others make illicit gains by communicating inside information ahead of a March 2025 transaction. The report cited a search warrant from Quebec's financial markets regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Following this news, TerraVest's share price fell almost 32%.

TerraVest investors are encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP at [email protected] or by telephone at 416-594-4793. Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is also encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP.

By contacting us, there is no cost to you, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, and you do not incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action. Your information will be held in strict confidence.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2026 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers admitted to practice in British Columbia, Ontario, and Québec, act exclusively for plaintiffs and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for class members in Canada and abroad. Visit siskinds.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Siskinds LLP