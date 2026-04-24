Have you held units of a CIBC Mutual Fund or Renaissance Mutual Fund through a discount broker?

TORONTO, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a class action settlement with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and CIBC Trust Corporation for C$26 million to resolve the claims asserted on behalf of all persons, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who held or hold units of a CIBC Mutual Fund trust or a Renaissance Mutual Fund trust through a discount broker from September 18, 2003 to January 25, 2024 ("Class").

This Settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Defendants. It is an efficient compromise between the parties of their disputed positions.

To be eligible to obtain compensation from the Settlement, Class Members must submit a Claim Form to the Administrator at www.TrailingCommissionsSettlement.ca by October 21, 2026.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Class, and to learn how to make a claim for compensation:

View the long-form notice at www.TrailingCommissionsSettlement.ca.

Contact the Administrator at:

Telephone: 1-888-808-8943

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.TrailingCommissionsSettlement.ca/contact-us.aspx

Mailing Address:

CIBC Mutual Funds Class Action (CDBQ)

c/o Verita Global, LLC

P.O. Box 3355

London, ON N6A 4K3

This Settlement is only for the benefit of persons who held units of a CIBC Mutual Fund or a Renaissance Mutual Fund trust through a discount broker. If you held units of a CIBC Mutual Fund or a Renaissance Mutual Fund other than through a discount broker (e.g., through an investment advisor), there is a separate settlement for you. Please visit https://www.kalloghlianmyers.com/trailing for more information about that settlement.

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario.

SOURCE Siskinds LLP