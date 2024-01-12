TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP is investigating potential shareholder claims against Endeavour Mining plc (TSX: EDV) (LSE: EDV) (OTXCQ: EDVMF) ("Endeavour Mining") and certain directors and officers. The investigation concerns Endeavour Mining's January 4, 2024 announcement that its CEO, Sébastian de Montessus, was terminated for serious misconduct involving an unauthorized transaction. Following this announcement Endeavour Mining's share price declined significantly.

Investors who acquired shares in Endeavour Mining after January 22, 2021, and before January 4, 2024, or who have information relevant to the investigation, are encouraged to contact Zohra Bhimani at [email protected].

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, nor do you incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2024 guide. The class actions team comprised of 25 lawyers in Ontario, Québec and British Columbia act exclusively for plaintiffs. www.siskinds.com

