TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP is investigating potential claims in relation to injuries arising from a large outbreak of Salmonella infections associated with contaminated "Malichita" and "Rudy" brand cantaloupes, and a series of recalls of contaminated cantaloupe products.

Siskinds seeks to recover compensation for Canadians who consumed recalled cantaloupe products and suffered illness or death, as well as individuals who disposed of recalled cantaloupe products as a result of receiving notice of any alert due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Class Member Inquiries

Individuals who have consumed or purchased recalled cantaloupe products, or who may have information relevant to the investigation, are encouraged to contact Bridget Moran at [email protected] or 519-660-7842.

If you wish to receive updates on this prospective class action, we encourage you to complete the information form on our website at www.siskinds.com/class-action/cantaloupes by clicking "Join".

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, nor do you incur any obligations.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2024 guide. The class actions team comprised of 25 lawyers in Ontario, Québec and British Columbia act exclusively for plaintiffs. www.siskinds.com

SOURCE Siskinds LLP

For further information: (Media Inquiries) Bridget Moran, Siskinds LLP, [email protected] / 519-660-7842 (London, ON) / 236-317-3284 (Vancouver, BC)