VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP has filed a proposed securities class action against SSR Mining Inc. (TSX, NASDAQ: SSRM; ASX: SSR) and other defendants in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The action relates to SSR Mining's flagship asset, the Çöpler Mine, located in Türkiye. On February 13, 2024, SSR Mining announced that a large slip, similar to a large landslide, had occurred at the Çöpler Mine, leading to a suspension of the mine's operations.

The plaintiff alleges that SSR Mining made misrepresentations about the Çöpler Mine, resulting in losses to investors. The class action seeks to recover compensation for investors for those losses.

The proposed class action is brought on behalf of investors who acquired SSR Mining securities between March 30, 2021 and February 27, 2024, and held some or all of those securities until after the release of one or both of SSR Mining's February 13, 2024 news release entitled "SSR Mining Announces Suspension of Operations at Çöpler", and SSR Mining's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 on February 27, 2024.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a prominent full service Canadian law firm with offices in London and Toronto, Ontario, Vancouver, British Columbia, and an affiliated office in Québec. Its class actions team, which comprises lawyers admitted to practice in Ontario, British Columbia, Québec, New York State and Australia, acts exclusively for plaintiffs. https://www.siskinds.com/class-actions/

Siskinds is Canada's leading plaintiff class action law firm and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2023 guide.

