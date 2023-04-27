TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP today announced the filing of a proposed privacy class action against BetterHelp, Inc., which provides online mental health services under various business names such as Compile, Inc., MyTherapist, Teen Counseling, Faithful Counseling, Pride Counseling, iCounseling, ReGain, and Terappeuta ("BetterHelp").

The class action alleges that, at least until January 2021, BetterHelp intentionally disclosed the personal health information of its consumers to third-parties for advertising purposes, contrary to its own representations to consumers, its own privacy policy, applicable legislation, and industry standards.

The class action is brought on behalf of all Canadian residents who registered a user account on a BetterHelp website or application prior to January 1, 2021.

