The Canada-wide competition offers national exposure and $25,000 grand prize

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada is proud to announce the launch of the 2026 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. Open to emerging performers from coast to coast to coast, the nationwide competition, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA), celebrates Canada's next generation of country music artists. The competition offers industry mentorship, performance opportunities, a SOCAN songwriting camp, and a national stage appearance, along with a $25,000 grand prize and two $10,000 runner-up prizes. Registration is now open to solo artists and groups until January 30 at topcountry.siriusxm.ca.

Since its launch in 2018, SiriusXM's Top of the Country has become a proven platform for breakthrough Canadian country talent, helping to propel artists like Andrew Hyatt, Matt Lang, Tyler Joe Miller, Hailey Benedict, SACHA, Zach McPhee and Noeline Hofmann to the mainstage.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of SiriusXM Top of the Country is seeing audiences connect with new Canadian country stars in real time," said Michelle Mearns, Senior Vice President of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Over the past eight years, the competition has served as a powerful platform for artist development, offering unmatched experiences, national exposure, and access to major stages. The sustained enthusiasm from artists and fans alike continues to strengthen and expand the program each year."

Last year's competition saw Alberta's Noeline Hofmann crowned the 2025 Top of the Country champion, with Jake Vaadeland and Sully Burrows as runners-up.

"Winning the Top of the Country competition has been one of the biggest highlights of my career," said Hofmann during the finale in Kelowna. "I'm incredibly grateful to SiriusXM Canada and the CCMA for this opportunity, and I encourage artists considering the competition to sign up."

Following the nomination phase, an expert panel selects eight semi-finalists to record original tracks, with a nationwide fan vote helping to determine the top three. The finalists will move forward to a summer of live performance and showcase opportunities Nashville's CMA Fest, LASSO Montréal, and new this year, Toronto's Departure Festival. The competition will culminate at Country Music Week 2026, taking place this year in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where the top three will perform live and the 2026 winner will be crowned on stage.

"The CCMA's long-standing partnership with SiriusXM Canada plays an integral role in helping us achieve our key pillars; to educate, elevate, and celebrate the Canadian country music community," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "As we enter our eighth year of the Top of the Country partnership, we're so proud of what we've built together, and endlessly motivated by our shared interest in fostering homegrown artists. The level of exceptional talent that has emerged over the years has been so inspiring, and we look forward to seeing what this year's competition brings!"

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

