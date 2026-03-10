27 community organizations to receive grants through the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund.

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, Canada's leading audio entertainment company, today announced a contribution of $500,000 through MusiCounts, the country's leading music education charity, to support community-based music programs for youth across Canada through the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund.

The funding will provide musical instruments, equipment, and essential resources to 27 non-profit organizations delivering inclusive music programs for young people up to age 25, many of whom face social, economic, cultural, or geographic barriers to participation.

Grants of up to $20,000 are awarded annually to organizations serving equity-deserving and historically underrepresented communities, including Indigenous youth, Black youth, newcomers, and young people facing mental health, financial, or accessibility challenges. By equipping organizations with the tools they need, the fund helps ensure youth can access the social, emotional, and mental health benefits of making music together.

"For many young people, music is more than an artistic outlet - it's a lifeline," said Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. "At a time when youth are experiencing rising rates of anxiety, isolation, and mental health challenges, music programs offer connection, confidence, and a sense of belonging. We're deeply grateful to SiriusXM Canada for helping us deliver resources to organizations that are using music to support young people's well-being in meaningful, community-driven ways."

"Supporting the next generation of artists is an integral part of who we are at SiriusXM Canada," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Customer Lifecycle, Marketing & Partnerships, SiriusXM Canada. "We're proud of the role we've played in helping young people across the country access music education and creative opportunities through programs like MusiCounts."

As a long-standing partner, SiriusXM Canada has contributed nearly $2.5 million to music education initiatives nationwide, supporting over 333 community organizations to-date. The SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund builds on this commitment by prioritizing equity, access, and the well-being of young people through music education.

More information about the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund is available at musicounts.ca.

2026 SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund Recipients

Alberta

Candora Society of Edmonton, Edmonton

Sihle-Sizwe Vineyard Foundation, Edmonton

British Columbia

Bella Coola Valley Learning Society, Bella Coola

Fairfield Gonzales Community Association, Victoria

Harmony Project Society, Sooke

Vancouver Adapted Music Society, Vancouver

Manitoba

African Super Creative Arts Centre Inc., Winnipeg

New Directions: For Children, Youth, Adults & Families, Winnipeg

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Winnipeg

Nova Scotia

Boys & Girls Club of Preston, Lake Echo

Funk Island Lab Music Society, East Lawrencetown

Ontario

Canadian Federation of Steel Pan, Old Toronto

Enji-maawinjidiyaang Indigenous Friendship Centre, Elliot Lake

Hamilton Music Collective, Hamilton

High Notes Avante Productions Inc., Markham

KUNE Global Music, Old Toronto

Lotus Centre for Special Music Education, Kanata

Next Generation Arts, Scarborough

Pan with Picou, York

SONG: Sounds of the Next Generation, Cobourg

Wellspring Niagara Cancer Support Foundation, Pelham

Prince Edward Island

BGC Prince County Summerside (formerly Boys and Girls Club of Summerside Inc.), Summerside

Quebec

Club Sagacite, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles

Saskatchewan

Burundian Community of Regina, Regina

Northern Village of Beauval, Beauval

Yukon

Dawson City Music Festival Association, Dawson City

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, Dawson City

