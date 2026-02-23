SiriusXM Canada brings in-car satellite subscriptions and exclusive VIP experiences to Tim Hortons® 2026 Roll Up To Win®

Eligible participants can win six months of SiriusXM in-car or on-app service, plus exclusive VIP experiences

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, is returning to the 2026 Roll Up To Win® contest for the fourth consecutive year, expanding beyond last year's app-only offer to introduce prizes featuring six (6) months of SiriusXM's premium satellite service in the car, alongside exclusive VIP experiences tied to some of Canada's most anticipated music and marquee events.

Through Digital Rolls in the Tim Hortons app, eligible participants will have the chance to win six (6) months of SiriusXM, choosing between our premium coast-to-coast satellite service in the car or streaming access on the SiriusXM app. Designed for daily commutes, road trips, and listening anywhere, SiriusXM delivers uninterrupted access to ad-free music, live sports play-by-play, exclusive talk programming, comedy, and more.

As part of this year's program, Roll Up To Win® participants also have the chance to win five (5) exclusive SiriusXM All Access VIP Experience To Go Beyond the Front Row prizes with Digital Rolls, including travel, accommodations, and access to iconic Canadian music and sports events, underscoring SiriusXM's continued investment in supporting Canadian music and cultural moments, and connecting fans to the music, sports and entertainment they love, everywhere they go.

"We're proud to return to Roll Up To Win® and evolve our offering this year to include our full in-car satellite experience," said Rob Keen, SVP, Customer Lifecycle, Marketing & Partnerships, SiriusXM Canada. "This initiative allows us to engage Tim Hortons customers across the country and showcase the complete SiriusXM experience--from our premium coast-to-coast satellite service in the car to seamless streaming on the SiriusXM app, and access to unforgettable live events--bringing listeners closer to the content and experiences they care about most."

Throughout the campaign, the SiriusXM brand will be activated across high-visibility consumer touchpoints, including Tim Hortons sandwich packaging, organic social support, and boosted influencer content.

The 2026 Roll Up To Win® contest launches on February 23.

For more information about SiriusXM, visit siriusxm.ca/tims .

For full contest details, visit rolluptowin.ca .

**Rules apply. Canada only. No Purchase Necessary. See www.rolluptowin.ca for full contest details. ©Tim Hortons, 2026

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca .

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses.

SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

